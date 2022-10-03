Advanced search
    ABVX   FR0012333284

ABIVAX

(ABVX)
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  11:35 2022-10-03 am EDT
8.010 EUR   +0.75%
12:02pAbivax announces ad hoc ordinary and extraordinary general meeting on november 9, 2022
EQ
07:45aAbivax announces the release of its 2022 half-year financial report
AQ
09/30Abivax announces the release of its 2022 half-year financial report
EQ
ABIVAX ANNOUNCES AD HOC ORDINARY AND EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING ON NOVEMBER 9, 2022

10/03/2022 | 12:02pm EDT
EQS-News: ABIVAX / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
ABIVAX ANNOUNCES AD HOC ORDINARY AND EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING ON NOVEMBER 9, 2022

03.10.2022 / 18:00 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

ABIVAX ANNOUNCES AD HOC ORDINARY AND EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING ON NOVEMBER 9, 2022


PARIS, FRANCE, October 3, 2022 – 6.00 p.m. (CEST) – Abivax (Euronext Paris: FR0012333284 – ABVX) (the “Company”), a phase 3 clinical-stage biotechnology company harnessing the immune system to develop novel treatments for inflammatory diseases, viral diseases and cancer, today informs its shareholders that an ad hoc ordinary and extraordinary general meeting (the “Shareholders’ Meeting”) will be held on November 9, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. (CEST), at the offices of Dechert (Paris) LLP, located at 32 rue de Monceau in Paris (75008), France.

The preliminary meeting notice n°2204052, which is also a convening notice and includes the agenda of the meeting and the text of the proposed resolutions, was published in French in the Bulletin des Annonces Légales Obligatoires n°118 on October 3, 2022. A copy on the French-language announcement and an English-language convenience translation are each available on the Company’s website(“Investors”).

The purpose of this Shareholders’ Meeting is to renew the existing financial delegations to the Board of Directors, the scope of which has previously been approved unanimously by the Board of Directors, in order to authorize Abivax to complete one or more financing transactions to fund its activities and, in particular, its phase 3 clinical program for obefazimod in the treatment of ulcerative colitis.

It will also be proposed to the shareholders to delegate new powers to the Board of Directors to establish new, or amend existing, incentive mechanisms for the benefit of the Company’s employees, managers and/or other partners, in the form of warrants, options and/or shares.

The Shareholders’ Meeting documents and the voting form will be made available to Shareholders as required by applicable French law and regulation.

The detailed procedures for participating in the meeting and sending written questions are available in the aforementioned meeting notice.

*****

About Abivax (www.abivax.com)

Abivax, a phase 3 clinical stage biotechnology company, is developing novel therapies that modulate the body’s natural immune machinery to treat patients with chronic inflammatory diseases, viral infections, and cancer. Abivax, founded by Truffle Capital, is listed on Euronext compartment B (ISIN: FR0012333284 – Mnémo: ABVX). Based in Paris and Montpellier, Abivax has two drug candidates in clinical development, obefazimod (ABX464) to treat severe inflammatory diseases, and ABX196 to treat hepatocellular carcinoma. More information on the company is available at www.abivax.com. Follow us on Twitter @ABIVAX_.

Contacts

Abivax                 
Communications
Regina Jehle
regina.jehle@abivax.com
+33 6 24 50 69 63		 Investors
LifeSci Advisors
Ligia Vela-Reid
lvela-reid@lifesciadvisors.com
+44 7413 825310		 Press Relations & Investors Europe
MC Services AG
Anne Hennecke
anne.hennecke@mc-services.eu
+49 211 529 252 22
Public Relations France
Actifin
Ghislaine Gasparetto
ggasparetto@actifin.fr
+33 6 21 10 49 24		 Public Relations France
Primatice
Thomas Roborel de Climens
thomasdeclimens@primatice.com
+33 6 78 12 97 95		 Public Relations USA     
Rooney Partners LLC
Jeanene Timberlake
jtimberlake@rooneypartners.com
+1 646 770 8858

Disclaimer

This press release is for information purposes only, and the information contained herein does not constitute either an offer to sell, or the solicitation of an offer to purchase or subscribe securities of the Company in any jurisdiction, in particular in France. Similarly, it does not give and should not be treated as giving investment advice. It has no connection with the investment objectives, financial situation or specific needs of any recipient. It should not be regarded by recipients as a substitute for exercise of their own judgement. All opinions expressed herein are subject to change without notice. The distribution of this document may be restricted by law in certain jurisdictions. Persons into whose possession this document comes are required to inform themselves about and to observe any such restrictions.


03.10.2022 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com

1455499  03.10.2022 CET/CEST

© EQS 2022
