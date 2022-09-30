Advanced search
    ABVX   FR0012333284

ABIVAX

(ABVX)
2022-09-30
7.950 EUR   +0.63%
ABIVAX ANNOUNCES THE RELEASE OF ITS 2022 HALF-YEAR FINANCIAL REPORT

09/30/2022 | 12:02pm EDT
EQS-News: ABIVAX / Key word(s): Half Year Results
ABIVAX ANNOUNCES THE RELEASE OF ITS 2022 HALF-YEAR FINANCIAL REPORT

30.09.2022 / 18:00 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

ABIVAX ANNOUNCES THE RELEASE OF ITS 2022 HALF-YEAR FINANCIAL REPORT

PARIS, France, September 30, 2022 – 06:00 p.m. (CEST) – Abivax SA (Euronext Paris: FR0012333284 – ABVX), a phase 3 clinical-stage biotechnology company developing novel therapies that modulate the immune system to treat chronic inflammatory diseases, viral infections, and cancer, today announces the publication of its 2022 half-year financial report.

This document is available in electronic version on the website of the company (www.abivax.com – “Investors”) and on the website of the French financial markets authority, AMF (www.amf-france.org).

*****

About Abivax (www.abivax.com)

Abivax, a phase 3 clinical stage biotechnology company, is developing novel therapies that modulate the body’s natural immune machinery to treat patients with chronic inflammatory diseases, viral infections, and cancer. Abivax, founded by Truffle Capital, is listed on Euronext compartment B (ISIN: FR0012333284 – Mnémo: ABVX). Based in Paris and Montpellier, Abivax has two drug candidates in clinical development, obefazimod (ABX464) to treat severe inflammatory diseases, and ABX196 to treat hepatocellular carcinoma. More information on the company is available at www.abivax.com. Follow us on Twitter @ABIVAX_.

Contacts

Abivax                 
Communications
Regina Jehle
regina.jehle@abivax.com
+33 6 24 50 69 63		 Investors
LifeSci Advisors
Ligia Vela-Reid
lvela-reid@lifesciadvisors.com
+44 7413 825310		 Press Relations & Investors Europe
MC Services AG
Anne Hennecke
anne.hennecke@mc-services.eu
+49 211 529 252 22
Public Relations France
Actifin
Ghislaine Gasparetto
ggasparetto@actifin.fr
+33 6 21 10 49 24		 Public Relations France
Primatice
Thomas Roborel de Climens
thomasdeclimens@primatice.com
+33 6 78 12 97 95		 Public Relations USA     
Rooney Partners LLC
Jeanene Timberlake
jtimberlake@rooneypartners.com
+1 646 770 8858

30.09.2022 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com

1454659  30.09.2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1454659&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
