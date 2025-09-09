Stifel reiterates its buy recommendation on the stock, raising its target price to €100 (from €68).



The analyst points out that Abivax has reported cash reserves of around €61 million, excluding the recent capital increase of around €600 million, which puts the company in a good position to negotiate favorable terms with a major pharmaceutical company.



'We reiterate our buy recommendation and raise our target price to €100 (from €68 previously), taking into account the potential for a buyout that could be finalized before the planned release of data in Q2 2026, the broker said.



Stifel believes that given the strength of the Phase III results and the scarcity of comparable assets, we believe a transaction could be completed before the data release scheduled for Q2 2026.



"Historically, most transactions in the IBD field have been completed in Phase II or before the release of Phase III data," the analyst adds.