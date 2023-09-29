EQS-News: ABIVAX / Key word(s): Half Year Report

29.09.2023 / 18:00 CET/CEST

Abivax announces the release of its 2023 half-year financial report

PARIS, France, September 29, 2023 – 6:00 p.m. (CEST) – Abivax SA (Euronext Paris: FR0012333284 – ABVX)(“Abivax” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing therapeutics that harness the body’s natural regulatory mechanisms to modulate the immune response in patients with chronic inflammatory diseases, announces today the release of its 2023 half-year financial report.

About Abivax

Abivax is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing therapeutics that harness the body’s natural regulatory mechanisms to modulate the immune response in patients with chronic inflammatory diseases. Based in France and the U.S., Abivax’s lead drug candidate, obefazimod (ABX464), is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of moderately to severely active ulcerative colitis. More information on the Company is available at www.abivax.com. Follow us on X, formerly Twitter, @ABIVAX_.



