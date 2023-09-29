Abivax announces the release of its 2023 half-year financial report
September 29, 2023 at 12:02 pm EDT
PARIS, France, September 29, 2023 – 6:00 p.m. (CEST) – Abivax SA (Euronext Paris: FR0012333284 – ABVX)(“Abivax” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing therapeutics that harness the body’s natural regulatory mechanisms to modulate the immune response in patients with chronic inflammatory diseases, announces today the release of its 2023 half-year financial report.
The 2023 half-year financial report is available on the website of the Company (www.abivax.com – “Investors”).
About Abivax
Abivax is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing therapeutics that harness the body’s natural regulatory mechanisms to modulate the immune response in patients with chronic inflammatory diseases. Based in France and the U.S., Abivax’s lead drug candidate, obefazimod (ABX464), is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of moderately to severely active ulcerative colitis. More information on the Company is available at www.abivax.com. Follow us on X, formerly Twitter, @ABIVAX_.
Contacts
Investor Relations
Abivax
Patrick Malloy
patrick.malloy@abivax.com
+1 847 987 4878
Abivax develops innovative treatments modulating the body's natural immune system machinery to treat patients with chronic inflammatory diseases, viral infections and cancer.
As a clinical-stage company, Abivax leverages its immune enhancing and antiviral platforms to optimize and develop drug candidates to treat ulcerative colitis, Crohn's disease, rheumatoid arthritis, and other inflammatory diseases (ABX464) as well as liver cancer (ABX196). The Company's mission is to utilize its drug development platforms to bring innovative and effective solutions to patients in these therapeutic areas with significant unmet needs.