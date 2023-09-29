EQS-News: ABIVAX / Key word(s): Half Year Report
Abivax announces the release of its 2023 half-year financial report

29.09.2023 / 18:00 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

 PARIS, France, September 29, 2023 – 6:00 p.m. (CEST) – Abivax SA (Euronext Paris: FR0012333284 – ABVX)(“Abivax” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing therapeutics that harness the body’s natural regulatory mechanisms to modulate the immune response in patients with chronic inflammatory diseases, announces today the release of its 2023 half-year financial report.

The 2023 half-year financial report is available on the website of the Company (www.abivax.com – “Investors”).


About Abivax

Abivax is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing therapeutics that harness the body’s natural regulatory mechanisms to modulate the immune response in patients with chronic inflammatory diseases. Based in France and the U.S., Abivax’s lead drug candidate, obefazimod (ABX464), is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of moderately to severely active ulcerative colitis. More information on the Company is available at www.abivax.com. Follow us on X, formerly Twitter, @ABIVAX_.


Contacts

Investor Relations
Abivax
Patrick Malloy
patrick.malloy@abivax.com
+1 847 987 4878		Investors Relations US
LifeSci Advisors
Ligia Vela-Reid
lvela-reid@lifesciadvisors.com
+44 7413 825310		Investors Relations France
Seitosei Actifin
Ghislaine Gasparetto
ggasparetto@actifin.fr
+33 6 21 10 49 24
 
Investor Relations Europe
MC Services AG
Dr. Solveigh Mähler
solveigh.maehler@mc-services.eu
+49 211 529 252 19		  

