Abivax announces trading resumption of its ordinary shares on Euronext Paris



20.10.2023 / 15:45 CET/CEST

PARIS, France, October 20, 2023 – 03:45 p.m. (CEST) – Abivax SA (Euronext Paris: FR0012333284 – ABVX) (“Abivax” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing therapeutics that harness the body’s natural regulatory mechanisms to modulate the immune response in patients with chronic inflammatory diseases, announced the trading resumption of its ordinary shares on Euronext in Paris (“Euronext Paris”) as from 4:20 p.m. CEST.

Trading of the ordinary shares of Abivax was halted at the request of the Company on October 20, 2023 from 9:00 a.m. CEST in connection with its previously announced initial public offering of the Company’s American Depositary Shares (“ADSs”) on the Nasdaq Global Market (the “Global Offering”), in order to allow for the confirmation of allocations to investors and for the commencement of trading of the Company’s ADSs on the Nasdaq Global Market.

About Abivax

Abivax is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing therapeutics that harness the body’s natural regulatory mechanisms to modulate the immune response in patients with chronic inflammatory diseases. Based in France and the U.S., Abivax’s lead drug candidate, obefazimod (ABX464), is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of moderately to severely active ulcerative colitis.



Contacts:

Abivax Communications

Regina Jehle

regina.jehle@abivax.com

+33 6 24 60 69 63 Abivax Investor Relations

Patrick Malloy

patrick.malloy@abivax.com

+1 847 987 487



