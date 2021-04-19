DGAP-News: ABIVAX / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Abivax Hosting Key Opinion Leader Webinar on ABX464 for the Treatment of Ulcerative Colitis



19.04.2021 / 18:11

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Abivax Hosting Key Opinion Leader Webinar on ABX464 for the Treatment of Ulcerative Colitis

The Webinar takes place on Tuesday, April 20, 2021 at 7:30am EDT (1:30pm CEST)

PARIS, France, April 19, 2021 - 6:00 p.m. (CEST) - Abivax SA (Euronext Paris: FR0012333284 - ABVX), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing novel therapies that modulate the immune system to treat chronic inflammatory diseases, viral infections, and cancer, today announced that it will host a key opinion leader (KOL) webinar on ABX464 for the treatment of ulcerative colitis (UC). The webinar takes place on Tuesday, April 20, 2021 at 7:30am Eastern Time (1:30pm CEST), ahead of the data read-out of the Company's phase 2b clinical induction study in UC that will become available in the second half of next month.

The webinar will feature presentations by KOL Prof. Bruce Sands, M.D., M.S., Icahn Scool of Medicine at Mount Sinai, New York City, NY, who will discuss the current and future treatment landscape and unmet medical needs in treating patients with UC. Dr. Sands will be available to answer questions following the formal presentations.

Abivax's management team will discuss the drug-candidate, ABX464, and its potential to become a well-tolerated, easily administrable, short, and long-term effective therapy option for patients with moderate-to-severe UC. ABX464 is an oral, first-in-class, small molecule that has demonstrated safety and profound anti-inflammatory activity in preclinical trials and in phase 2a induction and maintenance clinical studies to treat UC.

To register for the webinar, please follow the weblink: https://media.rampard.com/20210420/



KOL Biography

Prof. Bruce Sands, M.D., M.S., is the Dr. Burrill B. Crohn Professor of Medicine at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, New York City, NY. Dr. Sands is widely recognized as an expert in the management of inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD) and for his clinical investigations of new therapeutics. He has published over 250 original manuscripts and was the lead investigator of the landmark studies ACCENT 2, UNIFI and VARSITY, published in the New England Journal of Medicine. Dr. Sands was awarded his B.A. and M.D. from Boston University, and trained in internal medicine at the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania. After completing GI fellowship at the Massachusetts General Hospital, he joined the faculty of Harvard Medical School and served as the Acting Chief of the Gastrointestinal Unit at MGH before moving to Mount Sinai in 2010 as Chief of the Dr. Henry D. Janowitz Division of Gastroenterology.

*****

About Abivax (www.abivax.com)

Abivax, a clinical stage biotechnology company, is developing novel therapies that modulate the body's natural immune machinery to treat patients with chronic inflammatory diseases, viral infections, and cancer. Abivax is listed on Euronext compartment B (ISIN: FR0012333284 - Mnémo: ABVX). Based in Paris and Montpellier, Abivax has two drug candidates in clinical development, ABX464 to treat severe inflammatory diseases, and ABX196 to treat hepatocellular carcinoma. More information on the company is available at www.abivax.com.

Contacts

Abivax

Communications

Regina Jehle

regina.jehle@abivax.com

+33 6 24 50 69 63 Investors

LifeSci Advisors

Chris Maggos

chris@lifesciadvisors.com

+41 79 367 6254 Press Relations & Investors Europe

MC Services AG

Anne Hennecke

anne.hennecke@mc-services.eu

+49 211 529 252 22 Public Relations France

Actifin

Ghislaine Gasparetto

ggasparetto@actifin.fr

+33 6 21 10 49 24 Public Relations France

DGM Conseil

Thomas Roborel de Climens

thomasdeclimens@dgm-conseil.fr

+33 6 14 50 15 84 Public Relations USA

Rooney Partners LLC

Marion Janic

mjanic@rooneyco.com

+1 212 223 4017

DISCLAIMER

This press release contains forward-looking statements, forecasts and estimates (including patient recruitment) with respect to certain of the Company's programs. Although the Company believes that its forward-looking statements, forecasts and estimates are based on assumptions and assessments of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that have been deemed reasonable, such forward-looking statements, forecasts and estimates are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements, forecasts and estimates. A description of these risks, contingencies and uncertainties can be found in the documents filed by the Company with the French Autorité des Marchés Financiers pursuant to its legal obligations including its registration document (Document d'Enregistrement Universel). Furthermore, these forward-looking statements, forecasts and estimates are only as of the date of this press release. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Abivax disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements, forecasts or estimates to reflect any subsequent changes that the Company becomes aware of, except as required by law.

This press release is for information purposes only, and the information contained herein does not constitute either an offer to sell, or the solicitation of an offer to purchase or subscribe securities of the Company in any jurisdiction, in particular in France. Similarly, it does not give and should not be treated as giving investment advice. It has no connection with the investment objectives, financial situation or specific needs of any recipient. It should not be regarded by recipients as a substitute for exercise of their own judgement. All opinions expressed herein are subject to change without notice. The distribution of this document may be restricted by law in certain jurisdictions. Persons into whose possession this document comes are required to inform themselves about and to observe any such restrictions.