Abivax releases the results of its June 4, 2021 ordinary annual and extraordinary general meeting



07.06.2021 / 18:00

Shareholders approved all proposed resolutions

PARIS, France, June 7, 2021 - 6:00 pm (CEST) - Abivax SA (Euronext Paris: FR0012333284 - ABVX), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing novel therapies that modulate the immune system to treat chronic inflammatory diseases, viral infections, and cancer, held its ordinary annual and extraordinary general meeting of shareholders on June 4, 2021, which was chaired by Philippe Pouletty, Chairman of the Board of directors, without the physical presence of the shareholders.

The shareholders have adopted all the resolutions approved by the Board of Directors and, in particular, the financial statements for the 2020 financial year, the compensation policy applicable to the Chairman, the Chief Executive Officer and the directors, as well as delegations granted to the Board of Directors related to financial transactions.

Shareholders also approved the reappointments of Philippe Pouletty, Truffle Capital, Santé Holding SRL and Corinna Zur Bonsen-Thomas as Board members.

Details on the vote results will be available on the company's website.

