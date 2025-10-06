Abivax shares have risen today after announcing additional clinical data for obefazimod from the 8-week Phase 3 ABTECT induction trials in a second presentation during United European Gastroenterology Week in Berlin.



These data highlight new efficacy endpoints at week 8 in patients with and without prior inadequate response to advanced therapies (AT-IR) in the treatment of moderate to severe active ulcerative colitis.



The 50 mg dose of obefazimod administered once daily achieved clinically meaningful improvements across all endpoints, regardless of prior inadequate response to advanced therapies.



Abivax adds that doses of 25 mg and 50 mg administered once daily showed comparable results for all clinical endpoints in patients without a previous inadequate response to advanced therapies.