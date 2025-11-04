Abivax shares gained 6% after announcing results from the Phase 3 ABTECT induction trials evaluating Obefazimod, which "demonstrate a significant improvement in quality of life in patients with moderately to severely active ulcerative colitis."



Improvements were observed for all patient-reported outcomes between the start of the study and week eight, across all assessment tools used in the ABTECT induction trials.



These improvements included bowel urgency, sleep interruptions, fatigue, quality of life, and work productivity for both the 50 mg and 25 mg daily doses of obefazimod.



"We plan to present a more detailed analysis of these data at an upcoming medical conference and look forward to publishing the results of our 44-week maintenance trial in the second quarter of 2026," said CEO Marc de Garidel.