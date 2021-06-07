Log in
    ABVX   FR0012333284

ABIVAX

(ABVX)
PRESS RELEASE : Abivax releases the results of its June 4, 2021 ordinary annual and extraordinary general meeting

06/07/2021 | 12:01pm EDT
DGAP-News: ABIVAX / Key word(s): AGM/EGM 
Abivax releases the results of its June 4, 2021 ordinary annual and extraordinary general meeting 
2021-06-07 / 18:00 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Abivax releases the results of its June 4, 2021 ordinary annual and extraordinary general meeting 
Shareholders approved all proposed resolutions 
PARIS, France, June 7, 2021 - 6:00 pm (CEST) - Abivax SA (Euronext Paris: FR0012333284 - ABVX), a clinical-stage 
biotechnology company developing novel therapies that modulate the immune system to treat chronic inflammatory 
diseases, viral infections, and cancer, held its ordinary annual and extraordinary general meeting of shareholders on 
June 4, 2021, which was chaired by Philippe Pouletty, Chairman of the Board of directors, without the physical presence 
of the shareholders. 
The shareholders have adopted all the resolutions approved by the Board of Directors and, in particular, the financial 
statements for the 2020 financial year, the compensation policy applicable to the Chairman, the Chief Executive Officer 
and the directors, as well as delegations granted to the Board of Directors related to financial transactions. 
Shareholders also approved the reappointments of Philippe Pouletty, Truffle Capital, Santé Holding SRL and Corinna Zur 
Bonsen-Thomas as Board members. 
Details on the vote results will be available on the company's website. 
About Abivax (www.abivax.com) 
Abivax, a clinical stage biotechnology company, is developing novel therapies that modulate the physiological 
inflammation and immunological pathways to treat patients with chronic inflammatory diseases, viral infections, and 
cancer. Abivax is listed on Euronext compartment B (ISIN: FR0012333284 - Mnémo: ABVX). Based in Paris and Montpellier, 
Abivax has two drug candidates in clinical development, ABX464 to treat severe inflammatory diseases, and ABX196 to 
treat hepatocellular carcinoma. More information on the company is available at www.abivax.com. Follow us on Twitter 
@ABIVAX_. 
Contacts 
Abivax                  Investors                      Press Relations & Investors Europe 
Communications          LifeSci Advisors               MC Services AG 
Regina Jehle            Chris Maggos                   Anne Hennecke 
regina.jehle@abivax.com chris@lifesciadvisors.com      anne.hennecke@mc-services.eu 
+33 6 24 50 69 63       +41 79 367 6254                +49 211 529 252 22 
 
Public Relations France Public Relations France        Public Relations USA 
Actifin                 DGM Conseil                    Rooney Partners LLC 
Ghislaine Gasparetto    Thomas Roborel de Climens      Marion Janic 
ggasparetto@actifin.fr  thomasdeclimens@dgm-conseil.fr mjanic@rooneyco.com 
+33 6 21 10 49 24       +33 6 14 50 15 84              +1 212 223 4017 -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2021-06-07 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1205047 2021-06-07

 
Image link: 
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1205047&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 07, 2021 12:00 ET (16:00 GMT)

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ABIVAX -1.61% 27.5 Real-time Quote.-18.75%
DJ INDUSTRIAL -0.36% 34632.74 Delayed Quote.13.56%
