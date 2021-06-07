PRESS RELEASE : Abivax releases the results of its June 4, 2021 ordinary annual and extraordinary general meeting

DGAP-News: ABIVAX / Key word(s): AGM/EGM Abivax releases the results of its June 4, 2021 ordinary annual and extraordinary general meeting 2021-06-07 / 18:00 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Abivax releases the results of its June 4, 2021 ordinary annual and extraordinary general meeting Shareholders approved all proposed resolutions PARIS, France, June 7, 2021 - 6:00 pm (CEST) - Abivax SA (Euronext Paris: FR0012333284 - ABVX), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing novel therapies that modulate the immune system to treat chronic inflammatory diseases, viral infections, and cancer, held its ordinary annual and extraordinary general meeting of shareholders on June 4, 2021, which was chaired by Philippe Pouletty, Chairman of the Board of directors, without the physical presence of the shareholders. The shareholders have adopted all the resolutions approved by the Board of Directors and, in particular, the financial statements for the 2020 financial year, the compensation policy applicable to the Chairman, the Chief Executive Officer and the directors, as well as delegations granted to the Board of Directors related to financial transactions. Shareholders also approved the reappointments of Philippe Pouletty, Truffle Capital, Santé Holding SRL and Corinna Zur Bonsen-Thomas as Board members. Details on the vote results will be available on the company's website. About Abivax (www.abivax.com) Abivax, a clinical stage biotechnology company, is developing novel therapies that modulate the physiological inflammation and immunological pathways to treat patients with chronic inflammatory diseases, viral infections, and cancer. Abivax is listed on Euronext compartment B (ISIN: FR0012333284 - Mnémo: ABVX). Based in Paris and Montpellier, Abivax has two drug candidates in clinical development, ABX464 to treat severe inflammatory diseases, and ABX196 to treat hepatocellular carcinoma. More information on the company is available at www.abivax.com. Follow us on Twitter @ABIVAX_. Contacts Abivax Investors Press Relations & Investors Europe Communications LifeSci Advisors MC Services AG Regina Jehle Chris Maggos Anne Hennecke regina.jehle@abivax.com chris@lifesciadvisors.com anne.hennecke@mc-services.eu +33 6 24 50 69 63 +41 79 367 6254 +49 211 529 252 22 Public Relations France Public Relations France Public Relations USA Actifin DGM Conseil Rooney Partners LLC Ghislaine Gasparetto Thomas Roborel de Climens Marion Janic ggasparetto@actifin.fr thomasdeclimens@dgm-conseil.fr mjanic@rooneyco.com +33 6 21 10 49 24 +33 6 14 50 15 84 +1 212 223 4017 -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

