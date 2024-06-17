ABL - the energy and marine consultants - has appointed asset management engineering professional, David Heavey as Asia-Pacific Regional Director for Asset & Integrity Management (AIM), to drive the service line's expansion in the region.

David brings to the role, over 30 years of extensive experience in the asset management sector, beginning with the construction and commissioning of offshore platforms in the North Sea. His career trajectory led him to the Middle East, where he took on operational maintenance roles for offshore oil producers. Over recent years, David has moved into the asset management consultancy sphere, initially within a major oil field service provider in the UAE and Australia, before joining an Australian engineering, operations, and training service provider.

"We are delighted to have David join the company with a focus on establishing ABL's asset & integrity management services within the APAC region. David's extensive background in engineering, asset management, and maintenance will allow him to approach clients with a high level of understanding that will benefit operations across varying sectors," comments Simon Healy, ABL Regional Managing Director for Asia Pacific

With a degree in Mechanical Engineering, David boasts a diverse skill set encompassing the construction of major facilities, commissioning and operation of machinery, analysis and refurbishment of equipment, and condition monitoring of critical rotating machinery. His status as a Fellow of the Institute of Engineers Australia underscores his specialist capabilities in Mechanical Engineering, Asset Management, and Project Management.

Expressing his excitement about joining ABL, David states,

"I am very excited to be part of ABL's AIM expansion into the Asia Pacific region. I am incredibly proud of the teams I have helped establish to deliver asset management projects in Australia, all coming from differing backgrounds, spanning both energy and non-oil & gas industries. ABL is a recognised name in asset and integrity management, and particularly in the oil & gas sector, whilst rapidly growing in other sectors including maritime, renewables, and manufacturing. I am looking forward to the challenge of building a regional team to bring this recognised service offering to add value to more markets and more industries across APAC."

As part of the AIM expansion, David will also showcase ABL's software suite to the APAC region. David adds,

"I am also very excited at the prospect of bringing the award-winning AssetVoice, Effio, and ePAV to the region. There are endless possibilities in applying these versatile tools to ABL's core sectors of oil and gas, maritime, and renewables, as well as new industries such as healthcare, manufacturing, and field services."

AIM offers strategic asset management, maintenance, inventory, and data optimisation solutions that enable operations across the globe to be safe, efficient, and profitable. Expanding AIM service offerings to the APAC region signals ABL's commitment to technical and service excellence, providing innovative end-to-end solutions that allow our clients across energy and oceans to receive unparalleled support throughout the entire lifecycle of their projects.

