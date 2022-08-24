ABL : New Head of Solar leads ABL Group solar PV offering

ABL Group appoints renewable energy expert Guy Williamson as Head of Solar, enhancing the group's growing global offering in consulting and engineering to support the development of solar photovoltaics (solar PV) energy, both fixed and floating.

Solar PV is recognised to be the 3rd largest renewable energy resource with a rapid annual growth rate of around 30% over the last decade. One of the lowest-cost energy sources and with no greenhouse gas emissions, solar PV is considered central to the global energy transition.

"Solar PV is actively demonstrating its enormous potential for accelerating our global energy transition. ABL Group are actively expanding our team of onshore solar PV consultants to address the huge market potential of utility scale solar, for ground-mounted and rooftop PV.

"The addition of Guy as a global Head of Solar reflects our commitment to supporting this sector as it continues to grow globally, and builds on ABL's existing floating PV (FPV) capability through our sister company Innosea."

Richard Abrams, Director of Onshore Renewables

Guy brings to ABL Group 10 years of experience in the renewable energy sector with experience in independent engineering and owner's engineering and a focus on ground-mount and floating PV. Experienced throughout all phases of a project lifecycle, he has performed pre and re-financing technical due diligence on more than 7GW of PV and energy storage. Guy's experience also covers Europe, Southeast Asia and Oceania regions.

Guy's responsibility is to drive the group's service offering in independent engineering and owner's engineering across solar PV technologies including, but not limited to, ground-mount, rooftop, fixed-tilt and tracking, concentrated solar power (CSP), bifacial and floating PV.

"ABL Group with Innosea, has already made a mark in certain areas of the solar PV landscape, and notably in floating solar PV. With a significant combined experience in solar across the team, I'm looking forward to working together to drive our services forward as an increasing number of countries look to this competitive green technology."

Guy Williamson, Head of Solar

ABL Group has supported on more than 80 PV projects, inclusive of FPV and ground-mounted projects, across more than 10 countries worldwide. Services include but are not limited to R&D, technical due diligence, strategy & advisory, energy yield assessment, ocean engineering and tank testing, independent engineering and owner's engineering.

