Ørsted has appointed energy and marine consultancyABL to provide marine warranty survey services for the offshore transportation and installation (T&I) of WTGs and Cables package for Ørsted's 920 MW Greater Changhua 2b and 4 offshore wind farms in Taiwan.

The Greater Changhua 2b and 4 includes the installation of 66 bottom-fixed wind turbines in water depths between 23.8 and 44.1 metres located 35-60 kilometres off the coast of Changhua County, Taiwan. Construction is expected to be completed by the end of 2025.

ABL's scope of work includes reviewing, surveying and approving all operations relating to the transportation and installation of all wind turbine generator components and subsea cabling.

This latest award follows ABL's MWS appointment on the 900 MW Greater Changhua 1 and 2a offshore wind farms. ABL completed the service in 2022.

"The combination of our track record on Greater Changhua, our market-leading offering in marine warranty survey, and our experience supporting the development of over 300 offshore wind projects worldwide, has helped us secure the contract for this latest development phase. We look forward to collaborating with Ørsted on more projects offshore in Taiwan."

Kenny Ong, ABL's Country Manager in Taiwan

ABL and its sister companies OWC - the renewable energy consultants, and Longitude Engineering - the engineering consultants, have a combined experience working at more than 10 offshore wind projects in Taiwan. Both ABL and OWC have an office in Taipei, Taiwan.

ABL is part of Oslo-listed ABL Group ASA, an independent energy and marine consultancy group to the global renewables, maritime and oil and gas sectors.

Contact ABL in Taiwan to find out more about our energy and marine consultancy services to support offshore wind and other offshore renewable energy development from engineering, to transportation and installation, through to operations: