Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Norway
  4. Oslo Bors
  5. ABL Group ASA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ABL   NO0010715394

ABL GROUP ASA

(ABL)
  Report
Real-time Oslo Bors  -  06:21 2022-10-31 am EDT
12.80 NOK   -2.66%
06:13aAbl : Research project to extend application of bottom-fixed wind turbines
PU
10/28Abl : sets up Saudi Arabian entity
PU
10/26Norway's ABL Group Buys Well Control Equipment Group HOSE International
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

ABL : Research project to extend application of bottom-fixed wind turbines

10/31/2022 | 06:13am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Research project to extend application of bottom-fixed wind turbines

ABL Group and Dr. Agathoklis Giaralis, through an Industrial Research Fellowship from the Royal Academy of Engineering, will cooperate on a research project to extend the application of bottom-fixed offshore wind turbines to deeper waters with higher wind energy generation potential.

"Currently, the application of the very mature bottom-fixed offshore wind turbines is limited to 60-70 metres water depth, as the required dimensions and the self-weight of offshore wind turbine supporting structures to safely resist dynamic loads due to wind and wave loads, become uneconomical for deeper waters installation. Yet, it is known that the offshore wind energy generation potential increases further offshore, in deeper waters."

Dr. Agathoklis Giaralis, who is Associate Professor (Reader) in Structural Dynamics at City, University of London.

The project will therefore pursue a step-change in the current design of bottom-fixed offshore wind turbines, with a view to extend their range of applicability to deeper waters and to reduce costs in turbines in conventional water depths (≤60metres).

This will be achieved by developing a novel integrated optimisation-driven design protocol for bottom-fixed offshore wind turbines, in which the foundation and the turbine tower are sized for minimum weight together with the optimal tuning of dynamic vibration absorbers, for minimising wind/wave loads to the substructure and the turbine.

Dr. Giaralis will be seconded into ABL Group to work on the research project. Tim Camp, ABL Group's director of turbine engineering, will be project responsible from ABL Group's side.

There are multiple ABL Group companies that support the offshore wind industry, including ABL, OWC, INNOSEA, Longitude Engineering and Add Energy.

"The industrial fellowships from the Royal Academy of Engineering are highly prestigious. They are only awarded to projects that address significant societal challenges. Extending the operational envelope of bottom-fixed turbines can be a cost-efficient way of both driving further growth of offshore wind and the required global energy transition," says Dr. R. V. Ahilan, chief energy transition officer at ABL Group.

ABL Group ASA is listed on the Oslo stock exchange and headquartered in London, UK.

ABL Group supports all segments of the offshore wind market, supporting clients in the delivery of offshore wind projects at every stage of a project or asset's lifecycle. Discover more:

Disclaimer

ABL Group ASA published this content on 31 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 October 2022 10:11:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about ABL GROUP ASA
06:13aAbl : Research project to extend application of bottom-fixed wind turbines
PU
10/28Abl : sets up Saudi Arabian entity
PU
10/26Norway's ABL Group Buys Well Control Equipment Group HOSE International
MT
10/26ABL Group ASA acquires well control specialist HOSE International
AQ
10/26ABL Group ASA (OB:ABL) acquired Hose International Limited.
CI
10/24Abl Group Asa : Invitation to presentation of Q3 2022 results
AQ
10/24Meet The Team : Peter Adam | Add Energy
PU
10/24Abl : appoints head of ABL Yachts
PU
10/18Abl : releases downloadable whitepaper on Cable Protection Systems Failures
PU
10/17Abl : and Mammoet complete Dos Bocas marine transportation project
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ABL GROUP ASA
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 168 M - -
Net income 2022 11,3 M - -
Net cash 2022 7,00 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 11,6x
Yield 2022 5,29%
Capitalization 133 M 133 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,75x
EV / Sales 2023 0,62x
Nbr of Employees 1 083
Free-Float 56,1%
Chart ABL GROUP ASA
Duration : Period :
ABL Group ASA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ABL GROUP ASA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 1,27 $
Average target price 1,66 $
Spread / Average Target 30,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Reuben Segal Chief Executive Officer
Dean Zuzic Chief Financial Officer
Glen Ole Rødland Chairman
Bader Diab Director-Engineering & North America
Yvonne Litsheim Sandvold Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ABL GROUP ASA26.44%133
VINCI0.40%52 326
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED4.20%33 699
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED-2.00%28 332
QUANTA SERVICES23.13%20 192
FERROVIAL, S.A.-11.57%17 621