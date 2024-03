Abl Group ASA, formerly Aqualisbraemar Loc ASA is a Norway-based energy and marine consultant working in energy and oceans to de-risk and drive the energy transition across the renewables, maritime and oil and gas sectors. ABL Group operates under six brands: ABL, OWC, Innosea, Longitude, East Point Geo and ABL Yachts. ABL Group focuses on the provision of high end consultancy to the global energy, shipping and insurance industries. The services can be categorized across three market sectors: Renewables is engaged in independent engineering and consultancy services to offshore wind industry, Oil & Gas offers engineering and consultancy services to the offshore oil and gas industry and Maritime is involved in worldwide emergency incident response and surveys to marine insurance industry. The Company operates in over 30 countries across Europe, Africa, the Americas, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia.