Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Norway
  4. Oslo Bors
  5. ABL Group ASA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AQUA   NO0010715394

ABL GROUP ASA

(AQUA)
  Report
Real-time Oslo Bors  -  03:54 2022-10-18 am EDT
13.45 NOK   +7.60%
05:33aAbl : releases downloadable whitepaper on Cable Protection Systems Failures
PU
10/17Abl : and Mammoet complete Dos Bocas marine transportation project
PU
10/12Amazon shifts prototype internet satellites to ULA rocket for 2023 launch
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

ABL : releases downloadable whitepaper on Cable Protection Systems Failures

10/18/2022 | 05:33am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
ABL Group releases downloadable whitepaper on Cable Protection Systems Failures

Following a successful visit to Renewable UK's Cables 2022 on 18-20 October, ABL Group (including OWC, Longitude, INNOSEA and East Point Geo) have published a whitepaper on Cable Protection Systems and Submarine Cable Failures.

According to 4Coffshore, around 4,600 subsea cables have now been laid and are serving offshore wind farms globally. Of the 4,600 around 10 incidents are declared annually, resulting in an average cable downtime of 100 days. In the past 7 years 90 subsea cable failures occurred totalling over EUR 350 million in insurance claims.

The challenges for the submarine cable connections are primarily driven by the environmental loads which cables are expected to withstand and the increasingly larger offshore installations, often featuring hundreds of connections, increasing the overall probability of failure. The failure mechanisms are mostly well documented experimentally and the physics behind is well understood, however not always applied correctly. Numerical modelling developed on these principles allow to determine the risks for these failures to occur, supporting the evaluation and comparison of several remedial actions to reduce risks.

In this paper, our expert cable consultants Riccardo Felici and Daniele Caruso, introduce the global failure mechanism associated with cable protection systems (CPS), outlining the methodologies that can be employed to assess and prevent submarine cable failures with specific emphasis across the transition section from the seabed to the offshore WTG foundation structure where most of the documented failures occur.

"ABL Group is involved in all stages of the submarine cable life cycle for a myriad of wind farm projects across the globe, and as such we recognise the importance of reviewing and assessing CPS systems to ensure the mitigation of risks and prevention of future cable failures. We are proud to present this study to continue a necessary conversation and ultimately progress towards a solution for these failure mechanisms, across the industry."

Riccardo Felici, Senior Cable Consultant/Country Manager, Vietnam - OWC

Want to know more? Access the whitepaper via the button below:

Download the whitepaper

Disclaimer

ABL Group ASA published this content on 18 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 October 2022 09:32:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about ABL GROUP ASA
05:33aAbl : releases downloadable whitepaper on Cable Protection Systems Failures
PU
10/17Abl : and Mammoet complete Dos Bocas marine transportation project
PU
10/12Amazon shifts prototype internet satellites to ULA rocket for 2023 launch
RE
10/12Abl : appointed on Belbazem Project in UAE
PU
10/10Abl : wins Greenlink interconnector offshore work
PU
10/07Meet The Team : Satheesh Prabhakaran | ABL
PU
10/06ClearStream Increases Credit Facility to $50 Million
MT
10/04Abl : Innosea acts as R&D partner on numerical modelling in new Floating Wind Project
PU
09/29Abl : UK Goverment's Growth Plan to Bring Pipeline Accelerations for OWFs
PU
09/26Abl : assesses 2 GW renewable energy in South Africa
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ABL GROUP ASA
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 168 M - -
Net income 2022 11,3 M - -
Net cash 2022 8,00 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 10,2x
Yield 2022 5,88%
Capitalization 124 M 124 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,69x
EV / Sales 2023 0,58x
Nbr of Employees 1 083
Free-Float 56,1%
Chart ABL GROUP ASA
Duration : Period :
ABL Group ASA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ABL GROUP ASA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 1,19 $
Average target price 1,71 $
Spread / Average Target 44,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Reuben Segal Chief Executive Officer
Dean Zuzic Chief Financial Officer
Glen Ole Rødland Chairman
Bader Diab Director-Engineering & North America
Yvonne Litsheim Sandvold Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ABL GROUP ASA20.19%124
VINCI-7.18%47 761
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED-0.59%32 222
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED4.00%30 307
QUANTA SERVICES7.63%18 549
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED-8.12%17 241