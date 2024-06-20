ABL welcomes James Anderson as new Director of Energy Services for England

Energy Services expert James Anderson has joined ABL - leading energy and marine consultants- as Director of Energy Services for England. In his new role, James will lead the division, focusing on continuing the company's growth trajectory in the country while further expanding the team size and capabilities.

James, a chartered naval architect, brings over 25 years of experience at major consultancy and engineering firms, leading teams and working on large-scale marine and offshore design, construction, operations, complex logistics management, marine consultancy, claims and marine warranty survey (MWS) services.

ABL's Energy Services multi-disciplinary team consists of long-term project experience and a well-established marine legacy to always seek the truth in all we do, to find the right solutions and help clients deliver projects with optimum results, de-risking all critical marine operations across oil & gas and renewables and providing services at every stage of a projects lifecycle.

''I'm delighted to join ABL in this exciting time of growth for the company. I'm looking forward to applying my skills and experience to further the already successful business line in England and provide high level services for our clients ''

James Anderson, Energy Services Director, ABL England

''We are very excited to have James join our team to support the company focus on growth initiatives within the Energy sector and cement our position at the leading provider of MWS services. Considering his background, track record and experience; James is a great fit for this role to push the company forward"

Ewan Browell, Country Manager, ABL England

James started his new role on the 18th of June.

ABL is part of the Oslo-listed ABL Group ASA.

