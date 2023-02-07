ABL : wins contracts for French Round 2 offshore wind farms

ABL Group (ABL)'s Paris office has been awarded contracts to provide marine warranty survey (MWS) services to support the development of two Round 2 French offshore wind farms (OFW) with a combined capacity of nearly 1 GW.

The two (2) offshore wind farms are the 496 MW Iles d'Yeu et de Noirmoutier and the 496MW DieppeLe Tréport, respectively being developed by Éoliennes en Mer Îles d'Yeu et de Noirmoutier (EMYN) and Éoliennes en Mer Dieppe Le Tréport (EMDT). Both companies are partnerships between Ocean Winds (the 50/50 joint venture between ENGIE and EDP Renewables), Sumitomo Corporation, Banque des Territoires and Vendée Energie (for EMYN wind farm).

Under the terms of the agreement, ABL's Paris office will review and approve the loadout, marine transportation, and installation operations for the components of the substation, foundations, inter array cables and wind turbine generators. ABL will also inspect and approve the marine spread intended to be used during the construction - meaning all the barges, tugs, floating crane vessels and jack-up vessels.

Fabien Thomas

"We are delighted to be awarded these two contracts by EMYN and EMDT. This follows our past project wins on the three offshore windfarm projects of Round 1 - respectively Saint-Nazaire OWF, Fécamp OWF and Courseulles OWF - in France. It reaffirms ABL's recognised reputation as a leading provider of MWS services in France, and more widely for the whole offshore wind industry," says Fabien Thomas, Head of Marine Warranty services at ABL France.

The EMYN offshore wind farm will be located at 11.7 kilometres from Yeu island and 16.5 kilometres from Noirmoutier island, in waters ranging between 19 and 36 metres. It will consist of 62 wind turbines of 8 MW each, installed on monopiles, and one offshore substation, connected via inter-array cables.

The EMDT project will be located at 15.5 kilometres from Tréport and 17 kilometres from Dieppe, in waters ranging between 14 and 24 metres. It will consist of 62 x 8 MW wind turbines installed on jacket foundations, and one offshore substation, connected via inter array cables.

The first offshore construction activities should start during 2023. Once online, each project should be able to provide green energy to cover the annual needs of approximately 800,000 persons.

ABL is part of Oslo-listed ABL Group ASA, an independent energy and marine consultancy group to the global renewables, maritime and oil and gas sectors.