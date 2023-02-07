Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Norway
  4. Oslo Bors
  5. ABL Group ASA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AQUA   NO0010715394

ABL GROUP ASA

(AQUA)
  Report
Real-time Oslo Bors  -  05:41:03 2023-02-07 am EST
16.65 NOK   -1.19%
05:32aBed Bath & Beyond Proposes $225 Million Offering of Preferred Shares, Warrants
MT
05:19aAbl : wins contracts for French Round 2 offshore wind farms
PU
02/06Bed Bath & Beyond moves to raise $1 billion as bankruptcy clouds loom
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

ABL : wins contracts for French Round 2 offshore wind farms

02/07/2023 | 05:19am EST
ABL Group wins contracts for French Round 2 offshore wind farms

ABL Group (ABL)'s Paris office has been awarded contracts to provide marine warranty survey (MWS) services to support the development of two Round 2 French offshore wind farms (OFW) with a combined capacity of nearly 1 GW.

The two (2) offshore wind farms are the 496 MW Iles d'Yeu et de Noirmoutier and the 496MW DieppeLe Tréport, respectively being developed by Éoliennes en Mer Îles d'Yeu et de Noirmoutier (EMYN) and Éoliennes en Mer Dieppe Le Tréport (EMDT). Both companies are partnerships between Ocean Winds (the 50/50 joint venture between ENGIE and EDP Renewables), Sumitomo Corporation, Banque des Territoires and Vendée Energie (for EMYN wind farm).

Under the terms of the agreement, ABL's Paris office will review and approve the loadout, marine transportation, and installation operations for the components of the substation, foundations, inter array cables and wind turbine generators. ABL will also inspect and approve the marine spread intended to be used during the construction - meaning all the barges, tugs, floating crane vessels and jack-up vessels.

Fabien Thomas

"We are delighted to be awarded these two contracts by EMYN and EMDT. This follows our past project wins on the three offshore windfarm projects of Round 1 - respectively Saint-Nazaire OWF, Fécamp OWF and Courseulles OWF - in France. It reaffirms ABL's recognised reputation as a leading provider of MWS services in France, and more widely for the whole offshore wind industry," says Fabien Thomas, Head of Marine Warranty services at ABL France.

The EMYN offshore wind farm will be located at 11.7 kilometres from Yeu island and 16.5 kilometres from Noirmoutier island, in waters ranging between 19 and 36 metres. It will consist of 62 wind turbines of 8 MW each, installed on monopiles, and one offshore substation, connected via inter-array cables.

The EMDT project will be located at 15.5 kilometres from Tréport and 17 kilometres from Dieppe, in waters ranging between 14 and 24 metres. It will consist of 62 x 8 MW wind turbines installed on jacket foundations, and one offshore substation, connected via inter array cables.

The first offshore construction activities should start during 2023. Once online, each project should be able to provide green energy to cover the annual needs of approximately 800,000 persons.

ABL is part of Oslo-listed ABL Group ASA, an independent energy and marine consultancy group to the global renewables, maritime and oil and gas sectors.

Attachments

Disclaimer

ABL Group ASA published this content on 07 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 February 2023 10:18:26 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 170 M - -
Net income 2022 10,7 M - -
Net cash 2022 5,00 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 16,0x
Yield 2022 3,68%
Capitalization 171 M 171 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,98x
EV / Sales 2023 0,82x
Nbr of Employees 1 063
Free-Float 56,2%
Chart ABL GROUP ASA
Duration : Period :
ABL Group ASA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ABL GROUP ASA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 1,63 $
Average target price 1,66 $
Spread / Average Target 1,87%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Reuben Segal Chief Executive Officer
Stuart Robert Jackson Chief Financial Officer
Glen Ole Rødland Chairman
Bader Diab Chief Operating Officer
Yvonne Litsheim Sandvold Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ABL GROUP ASA10.49%171
VINCI12.02%60 701
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED3.29%36 571
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED-0.55%33 341
QUANTA SERVICES7.17%21 824
FERROVIAL, S.A.11.16%21 453