Meet the team: Peter Adam | Add Energy

The team at ABL Group shares the passion, vision and values for working in energy and the world's oceans, de-risking and driving the energy transition. We are driven by the idea that the best work is born from professionalism, diligence… and fun. You know ABL Group, but do you know our team?

What do you do at Add Energy?

I lead the Asset and Integrity Management division of the business, supporting the regional offices and performance improvement of businesses by incorporating best standards in Operational Excellence, and Operations Readiness and Assurance. I was originally a founder of Latent Ltd, which became the AIM division of Add Energy.

Our AIM regional offices operate in Aberdeen, Houston and Calgary, and more recently have branched into Kuwait following one of our most important contract wins in the Middle East to date.

What inspired you to go into the field you are in?

I love working to improve clients' businesses, problem solving and the variety of consulting, where every job is different and you are continuously building relationships. I also really enjoy supporting people in our business to achieve their full potential.

What excites you the most about our industry?

It excites me to work with clients and feel we have made a difference to the safety of a facility, or helped to improve the performance of their business. This often leads to the client rewarding us with repeat business and referrals.

I enjoy change as I feel it brings opportunity, and for me, there are two areas of change we are focusing on at present, the global transition/transformation of the energy industry and the adoption of Industry 4.0. Both changes require us to be strategic and to innovate, which are areas of the business I most enjoy working on.

As the increasing implementation of digitalization helps to reduce carbon footprint and the shortage of resources, I believe we will begin to see a redistribution of investment in energy with a push towards renewables within the western world, and continuation in hydrocarbon energy in the Middle East and Far East, fueling the energy transition in a longer cycle.

What do you enjoy in your spare time?

Spending time with the family, Enduro Mountain Biking, Hillwalking, Golf, Archery, and Shotokan Karate.