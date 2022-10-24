Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Norway
  4. Oslo Bors
  5. ABL Group ASA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AQUA   NO0010715394

ABL GROUP ASA

(AQUA)
  Report
Real-time Oslo Bors  -  10:25 2022-10-21 am EDT
13.00 NOK   +1.17%
05:00aMeet The Team : Peter Adam | Add Energy
PU
04:40aAbl : appoints head of ABL Yachts
PU
10/18Abl : releases downloadable whitepaper on Cable Protection Systems Failures
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Meet the team: Peter Adam | Add Energy

10/24/2022 | 05:00am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Meet the team: Peter Adam | Add Energy

The team at ABL Group shares the passion, vision and values for working in energy and the world's oceans, de-risking and driving the energy transition. We are driven by the idea that the best work is born from professionalism, diligence… and fun. You know ABL Group, but do you know our team?

Peter Adam, Executive Vice President of Add Energy AIM | OWC

What do you do at Add Energy?

I lead the Asset and Integrity Management division of the business, supporting the regional offices and performance improvement of businesses by incorporating best standards in Operational Excellence, and Operations Readiness and Assurance. I was originally a founder of Latent Ltd, which became the AIM division of Add Energy.

Our AIM regional offices operate in Aberdeen, Houston and Calgary, and more recently have branched into Kuwait following one of our most important contract wins in the Middle East to date.

What inspired you to go into the field you are in?

I love working to improve clients' businesses, problem solving and the variety of consulting, where every job is different and you are continuously building relationships. I also really enjoy supporting people in our business to achieve their full potential.

What excites you the most about our industry?

It excites me to work with clients and feel we have made a difference to the safety of a facility, or helped to improve the performance of their business. This often leads to the client rewarding us with repeat business and referrals.

I enjoy change as I feel it brings opportunity, and for me, there are two areas of change we are focusing on at present, the global transition/transformation of the energy industry and the adoption of Industry 4.0. Both changes require us to be strategic and to innovate, which are areas of the business I most enjoy working on.

As the increasing implementation of digitalization helps to reduce carbon footprint and the shortage of resources, I believe we will begin to see a redistribution of investment in energy with a push towards renewables within the western world, and continuation in hydrocarbon energy in the Middle East and Far East, fueling the energy transition in a longer cycle.

What do you enjoy in your spare time?

Spending time with the family, Enduro Mountain Biking, Hillwalking, Golf, Archery, and Shotokan Karate.

Disclaimer

ABL Group ASA published this content on 24 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 October 2022 08:59:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about ABL GROUP ASA
05:00aMeet The Team : Peter Adam | Add Energy
PU
04:40aAbl : appoints head of ABL Yachts
PU
10/18Abl : releases downloadable whitepaper on Cable Protection Systems Failures
PU
10/17Abl : and Mammoet complete Dos Bocas marine transportation project
PU
10/12Amazon shifts prototype internet satellites to ULA rocket for 2023 launch
RE
10/12Abl : appointed on Belbazem Project in UAE
PU
10/10Abl : wins Greenlink interconnector offshore work
PU
10/07Meet The Team : Satheesh Prabhakaran | ABL
PU
10/06ClearStream Increases Credit Facility to $50 Million
MT
10/04Abl : Innosea acts as R&D partner on numerical modelling in new Floating Wind Project
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ABL GROUP ASA
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 168 M - -
Net income 2022 11,3 M - -
Net cash 2022 8,00 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 10,6x
Yield 2022 5,68%
Capitalization 129 M 129 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,72x
EV / Sales 2023 0,60x
Nbr of Employees 1 083
Free-Float 56,1%
Chart ABL GROUP ASA
Duration : Period :
ABL Group ASA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ABL GROUP ASA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 1,23 $
Average target price 1,71 $
Spread / Average Target 39,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Reuben Segal Chief Executive Officer
Dean Zuzic Chief Financial Officer
Glen Ole Rødland Chairman
Bader Diab Director-Engineering & North America
Yvonne Litsheim Sandvold Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ABL GROUP ASA25.00%129
VINCI-7.29%47 670
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED-1.03%31 870
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED3.20%29 885
QUANTA SERVICES16.35%19 081
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED-7.77%17 235