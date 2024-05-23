Published: 2024-05-23 08:30:00 CEST Abliva AB

Interim report (Q1 and Q3) Abliva AB Interim Report January - March 2024 SEK 46 million raised through preferential rights issue | Preparations for the interim analysis ongoing First Quarter Summary Important events January - March 2024 The Board of Directors of Abliva AB on 22 February resolved on a capital raise totalling app. SEK 88 million through a fully guaranteed rights issue of app. SEK 46 million, and a directed issue of convertible bonds of app. SEK 42 million. The convertible loan amount shall be paid and immediately converted into shares in the Company after the announcement of the interim data from the KL 1333 Phase 2 study provided the results from the study is positive, i.e. non futile.

Abliva held an Extraordinary General Meeting on March 26, 2024, where the capital raise was approved. Important events after the reporting period The new share issue with preferential rights for existing shareholders, announced on 22 February 2024 and carried out in April 2024, was subscribed to 100 percent, which means that Abliva raises approximately SEK 46 million before deduction for transaction costs. Financial information January - March 2024* Net revenues: SEK 0 (0)

Other operating income: SEK 838,000 (1,055,000)

Loss before tax: SEK 18,183,000 (16,092,000)

Loss per share before dilution: SEK 0.02 (0.02)

Subscribe to our YouTube channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UChqP7Ky5caXtp72CELhD6Mg Abliva - Delivering mitochondrial health Abliva discovers and develops medicines for the treatment of mitochondrial disease. This rare and often very severe disease occurs when the cell's energy provider, the mitochondria, do not function properly. The company has prioritized two projects. KL1333, a powerful regulator of the essential co-enzymes NAD⁺ and NADH, has entered late-stage development. NV354, an energy replacement therapy, has completed preclinical development. Abliva, based in Lund, Sweden, is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm, Sweden (ticker: ABLI). Attachments:

