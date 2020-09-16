Abliva : Mitochondria Day – today at 2 p.m. – 4 p.m. CEST

Abliva AB (Nasdaq Stockholm: ABLI) welcomes, on the occasion of The World Mitochondrial Disease Week, to its virtual Mitochondria Day 2020, today on 16 September at 2 p.m. - 4 p.m. CEST. The purpose of the day is to increase understanding of the enormous medical need within primary mitochondrial diseases, treatments under development, as well as the growing interest in investments in the area.

The event is virtual, requires no pre-registration, and can be followed via http://abliva.com/press-releases/mitochondria-day-2020/. The recording will also be posted afterwards on Abliva's website, www.abliva.com. Some of the presentations/interviews will be held in Swedish and some in English. The recording will be subtitled. The live broadcast will have subtitles of certain parts (see respective program item).

Program (approximate times):

2:00 p.m. Welcome. Abliva's CEO Erik Kinnman gives an introduction to the day. (Swedish spoken, English presentation material)

2:05 p.m. Healthcare perspective: Symptoms, epidemiology, diagnosis, prognosis, and treatment. Karin Naess and Martin Engvall, Karolinska Institutet, Sweden. (Swedish spoken)

2:25 p.m. Therole of patient organizations. Interview with Elja van der Veer, Founder and Chair of International Mito Patients. (English spoken, Swedish subtitles)

2:35 p.m. What is it like to live with a mitochondrial disease? Interview with Dr. Adrian Horvath who has a daughter with a primary mitochondrial disease. (Swedish spoken, English subtitles)

2:40 p.m.Short film. Meet the Horvath family. (Swedish spoken, English subtitles)

2:45 p.m. Q&A with Karin Naess and Martin Engvall.

2:55 p.m. Opportunities in drug development of therapeutics for primary mitochondrial diseases. Magnus Hansson, Chief Medical Officer at Abliva. (Swedish spoken, English presentation material)

3:05 p.m. Abliva's ongoing and planned clinical studies in primary mitochondrial diseases. Matilda Hugerth, Director Clinical and Regulatory Affairs at Abliva. (Swedish spoken, English presentation material)

3:15 p.m. New scientific approaches and possibilities to evaluate therapeutics for primary mitochondrial diseases. Grainne Gorman, Professor and Director of the Wellcome Centre for Mitochondrial Research at Newcastle University, UK. (English spoken, Swedish subtitles)

3:25 p.m. Inside the head of FDA: How does the US Food & Drug Adminstration think about orphan drugs? Frank J. Sasinowski, former Director at the FDA, Consultant specializing in regulatory matters for orphan drugs in the US. (English spoken, Swedish subtitles)

3:35 p.m. Why is there an increasing capital markets interest in investing in rare disease projects? Discussion with Roger Franklin - partner Hadean Ventures and board member of Abliva, Annika Espander - CEO of Asperion, and Erik Kinnman - CEO of Abliva. (English spoken)

3:50 p.m. Q&A.

4:00 p.m. Summary andclosure. (Swedish spoken)

The moderator is Charlotte Stjerngren from Cord Communications and during the event there is the opportunity to ask questions via ir@abliva.com.

A warm welcome!