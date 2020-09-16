Log in
ABLIVA AB (PUBL)

ABLIVA AB (PUBL)

(ABLI)
  Report
09/16 03:27:01 am
1.004 SEK   -0.99%
Abliva : Mitochondria Day – today at 2 p.m. – 4 p.m. CEST

09/16/2020 | 08:35am BST

Abliva AB (Nasdaq Stockholm: ABLI) welcomes, on the occasion of The World Mitochondrial Disease Week, to its virtual Mitochondria Day 2020, today on 16 September at 2 p.m. - 4 p.m. CEST. The purpose of the day is to increase understanding of the enormous medical need within primary mitochondrial diseases, treatments under development, as well as the growing interest in investments in the area.

The event is virtual, requires no pre-registration, and can be followed via http://abliva.com/press-releases/mitochondria-day-2020/. The recording will also be posted afterwards on Abliva's website, www.abliva.com. Some of the presentations/interviews will be held in Swedish and some in English. The recording will be subtitled. The live broadcast will have subtitles of certain parts (see respective program item).

Program (approximate times):
2:00 p.m. Welcome. Abliva's CEO Erik Kinnman gives an introduction to the day. (Swedish spoken, English presentation material)
2:05 p.m. Healthcare perspective: Symptoms, epidemiology, diagnosis, prognosis, and treatment. Karin Naess and Martin Engvall, Karolinska Institutet, Sweden. (Swedish spoken)
2:25 p.m. Therole of patient organizations. Interview with Elja van der Veer, Founder and Chair of International Mito Patients. (English spoken, Swedish subtitles)
2:35 p.m. What is it like to live with a mitochondrial disease? Interview with Dr. Adrian Horvath who has a daughter with a primary mitochondrial disease. (Swedish spoken, English subtitles)
2:40 p.m.Short film. Meet the Horvath family. (Swedish spoken, English subtitles)
2:45 p.m. Q&A with Karin Naess and Martin Engvall.
2:55 p.m. Opportunities in drug development of therapeutics for primary mitochondrial diseases. Magnus Hansson, Chief Medical Officer at Abliva. (Swedish spoken, English presentation material)
3:05 p.m. Abliva's ongoing and planned clinical studies in primary mitochondrial diseases. Matilda Hugerth, Director Clinical and Regulatory Affairs at Abliva. (Swedish spoken, English presentation material)
3:15 p.m. New scientific approaches and possibilities to evaluate therapeutics for primary mitochondrial diseases. Grainne Gorman, Professor and Director of the Wellcome Centre for Mitochondrial Research at Newcastle University, UK. (English spoken, Swedish subtitles)
3:25 p.m. Inside the head of FDA: How does the US Food & Drug Adminstration think about orphan drugs? Frank J. Sasinowski, former Director at the FDA, Consultant specializing in regulatory matters for orphan drugs in the US. (English spoken, Swedish subtitles)
3:35 p.m. Why is there an increasing capital markets interest in investing in rare disease projects? Discussion with Roger Franklin - partner Hadean Ventures and board member of Abliva, Annika Espander - CEO of Asperion, and Erik Kinnman - CEO of Abliva. (English spoken)
3:50 p.m. Q&A.
4:00 p.m. Summary andclosure. (Swedish spoken)

The moderator is Charlotte Stjerngren from Cord Communications and during the event there is the opportunity to ask questions via ir@abliva.com.

A warm welcome!

For more information, please contact:

Catharina Johansson, CFO, IR & Communications
+46 (0)46-275 62 21, ir@abliva.com

Abliva AB (publ)
Medicon Village, SE-223 81 Lund, Sweden
Tel: +46 (0)46 275 62 20 (switchboard)
info@abliva.com, www.abliva.com

For news subscription, please visit: http://abliva.com/press-releases/subscription-page/
Follow us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/abliva
Subscribe to our YouTube channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UChqP7Ky5caXtp72CELhD6Mg

About primary mitochondrial diseases

Primary mitochondrial diseases are metabolic diseases that affect the ability of cells to convert energy. The disorders can manifest differently depending on the organs affected by the genetic defects and are viewed as clinical syndromes. An estimated 125 in every 1,000,000 people suffer from a primary mitochondrial disease. Primary mitochondrial diseases often present in early childhood and lead to severe symptoms, such as mental retardation, heart failure and rhythm disturbances, dementia, movement disorders, stroke-like episodes, deafness, blindness, limited mobility of the eyes, vomiting, and seizures.

Abliva - Delivering mitochondrial health

Abliva develops medicines for the treatment of primary mitochondrial diseases. These congenital, rare, and often very severe diseases occur when the cell's energy provider, the mitochondria, do not function properly. The company is focused on two projects.KL1333, a powerful NAD+ regulator, is in clinical development and has been granted orphan drug designation in Europe and the US. NV354, an energy replacement (succinate) therapy, is in preclinical development. Abliva, based in Lund, Sweden, is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm, Sweden (ticker: ABLI).

[Link]

Disclaimer

Abliva AB published this content on 16 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 September 2020 07:34:06 UTC
