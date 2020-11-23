Log in
ABM Expands Contract with JFKIAT for Enhanced Cleaning in Terminal 4 Ahead of Holiday Travel

11/23/2020 | 04:15pm EST
ABM’s EnhancedCleanprogram to help fight the spread of COVID-19 and seasonal illnesses

NEW YORK, Nov. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --  ABM (NYSE: ABM), a leading provider of facility solutions, today announced the expansion of their partnership with JFKIAT, the operator of Terminal 4 at John F. Kennedy International Airport, to include ABM EnhancedClean. The new disinfectant program represents JFKIAT’s latest move to implement innovative measures to maintain the safety and security of passengers and employees within the largest air terminal at JFK International Airport.

ABM EnhancedClean is a certified disinfection process backed by infectious disease and industrial hygiene experts that goes beyond traditional cleaning to help combat the surface-based spread of COVID-19, as well as other seasonal viruses such as influenza, for longer term virus protection. EnhancedClean features consistent intervals of frequent cleaning of high-touch surfaces such as door handles, railings and countertops, and broad disinfection measures with electrostatic sprayers — all delivered by certified disinfection specialists trained and equipped in these specialized methods. Additionally, ABM’s disinfection specialists wear a visible uniform, so they are easily spotted to provide peace of mind to travelers. ABM, which has provided janitorial services for T4 since 2010, will work with JFKIAT to integrate the program into the existing cleaning procedures that were put in place for T4 at the beginning of the pandemic.

Paul Shira, Regional Vice President of Operations, ABM Aviation, said: “Just like people walking into an airport expect to see security, now travelers expect to see cleaning in a way that they had never seen before. ABM is excited to expand our strategic partnership with JFKIAT to provide travelers a clean and healthy environment.”

“JFKIAT has always prioritized the safety, security and wellbeing of the passengers and airport employees passing through T4 each day,” said Roel Huinink, President & CEO of JFKIAT. “Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, we have worked closely with ABM to institute additional cleaning measures throughout T4, which covers nearly two million square feet. We are confident in our continued partnership with ABM and believe their EnhancedClean program will bring an additional level of safety to the terminal and help restore passenger confidence for those traveling during the holiday season.”

Since the beginning of the pandemic, JFKIAT has worked closely with the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, its airline partners, the CDC, and other government agencies to ensure high levels of safety within T4. With the launch of its initiatives, JFKIAT has innovated beyond standard air terminal practices in order to look ahead to the future, seeking to address anxiety, ensure the highest level of safety practices, and leverage cutting edge technology to prepare T4 for the next normal of air travel. Customers can learn more about JFKIAT’s safety initiatives on the new T4 Safe Travel Resource Center, now live on T4’s website and through its social media channels.

ABM’s Aviation team offers end-to-end services and solutions to airports and airlines globally, including aircraft services, catering logistics, electrical & lighting, facilities maintenance, janitorial, parking & transportation, and passenger services. For more information, visit www.abm.com/aviation/.

CONNECT WITH ABM

ABOUT ABM

ABM (NYSE: ABM) is a leading provider of facility solutions with revenues of approximately $6.5 billion and more than 140,000 employees in 350+ offices throughout the United States and various international locations. ABM’s comprehensive capabilities include janitorial, electrical & lighting, energy solutions, facilities engineering, HVAC & mechanical, landscape & turf, mission critical solutions and parking, provided through stand-alone or integrated solutions. ABM provides custom facility solutions in urban, suburban and rural areas to properties of all sizes - from schools and commercial buildings to hospitals, data centers, manufacturing plants and airports. ABM Industries Incorporated, which operates through its subsidiaries, was founded in 1909. For more information, visit www.abm.com.

CONTACT

Media:
Jennifer Miller
(678) 595-0524
jennifer.miller@abm.com

Investor Relations & Treasury:
Susie A. Kim
(212) 297-9721
susie.kim@abm.com

 


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
