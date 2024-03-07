First Quarter 2024 Earnings Presentation
March 7, 2024
Forward Looking Statements
This press release contains both historical and forward-looking statements about ABM Industries Incorporated ("ABM") and its subsidiaries (collectively referred to as "ABM," "we," "us," "our," or the "Company"). We make forward-looking statements related to future expectations, estimates and projections that are uncertain, and often contain words such as "anticipate," "believe," "could," "estimate," "expect," "forecast," "intend," "likely," "may," "outlook," "plan," "predict," "should," "target," or other similar words or phrases. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that are difficult to predict. For us, particular uncertainties that could cause our actual results to be materially different from those expressed in our forward-looking statements include: our success depends on our ability to gain profitable business despite competitive market pressures; our results of operations can be adversely affected by labor shortages, turnover, and labor cost increases; we may not be able to attract and retain qualified personnel and senior management we need to support our business; investments in and changes to our businesses, operating structure, or personnel relating to our ELEVATE strategy, including the implementation of strategic transformations, enhanced business processes, and technology initiatives may not have the desired effects on our financial condition and results of operations; our ability to preserve long-term client relationships is essential to our continued success; our use of subcontractors or joint venture partners to perform work under customer contracts exposes us to liability and financial risk; our international business involves risks different from those we face in the United States that could have an effect on our results of operations and financial condition; decreases in commercial office space utilization due to hybrid work models could adversely affect our financial condition; negative changes in general economic conditions, such as recessionary pressures, durable and non-durable goods pricing, changes in energy prices, or changes in consumer goods pricing could reduce the demand for facility services and, as a result, reduce our earnings and adversely affect our financial condition; acquisitions, divestitures, and other strategic transactions could fail to achieve financial or strategic objectives, disrupt our ongoing business, and adversely impact our results of operations; we may experience breaches of, or disruptions to, our information technology systems or those of our third-party providers or clients, or other compromises of our data that could adversely affect our business; our ongoing implementation of new enterprise resource planning and related boundary systems could adversely impact our ability to operate our business and report our financial results; we manage our insurable risks through a combination of third-party purchased policies and self-insurance, and we retain a substantial portion of the risk associated with expected losses under these programs, which exposes us to volatility associated with those risks, including the possibility that changes in estimates to our ultimate insurance loss reserves could result in material charges against our earnings; our risk management and safety programs may not have the intended effect of reducing our liability for personal injury or property loss; unfavorable developments in our class and representative actions and other lawsuits alleging various claims could cause us to incur substantial liabilities; we are subject to extensive legal and regulatory requirements, which could limit our profitability by increasing the costs of legal and regulatory compliance; a significant number of our employees are covered by collective bargaining agreements that could expose us to potential liabilities in relation to our participation in multiemployer pension plans, requirements to make contributions to other benefit plans, and the potential for strikes, work slowdowns or similar activities, and union organizing drives; our business may be materially affected by changes to fiscal and tax policies; negative or unexpected tax consequences could adversely affect our results of operations; future increases in the level of our borrowings or in interest rates could affect our results of operations; impairment of goodwill and long-lived assets could have a material adverse effect on our financial condition and results of operations; if we fail to maintain proper and effective internal control over financial reporting in the future, our ability to produce accurate and timely financial statements could be negatively impacted, which could harm our operating results and investor perceptions of our Company and as a result may have a material adverse effect on the value of our common stock; our business may be negatively impacted by adverse weather conditions; catastrophic events, disasters, pandemics, and terrorist attacks could disrupt our services; and actions of activist investors could disrupt our business. For additional information on these and other risks and uncertainties we face, see ABM's risk factors, as they may be amended from time to time, set forth in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent filings. We urge readers to consider these risks and uncertainties in evaluating our forward-looking statements. We caution readers not to place undue reliance upon any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.
2
Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information
To supplement ABM's consolidated financial information, the Company has presented net income and net income per diluted share as adjusted for items impacting comparability for the first quarter of fiscal years 2024 and 2023. These adjustments have been made with the intent of providing financial measures that give management and investors a better understanding of the underlying operational results and trends as well as ABM's operational performance. In addition, the Company has presented earnings, before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization and excluding items impacting comparability (adjusted EBITDA) for the first quarter of fiscal years 2024 and 2023. Adjusted earnings per share and adjusted EBITDA are among the indicators management uses as a basis for planning and forecasting future periods. Adjusted EBITDA margin is defined as adjusted EBITDA divided by revenue excluding parking management reimbursement revenue. We cannot provide a reconciliation of forward-lookingnon-GAAP adjusted earnings per share and adjusted EBITDA margin measures to GAAP due to the inherent difficulty in forecasting and quantifying certain amounts that are necessary for such reconciliation. The Company has also presented Free Cash Flow which is defined as net cash provided by (used in) operating activities less additions to property, plant and equipment. The presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures is not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for financial statements prepared in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America. (See accompanying financial tables for supplemental financial data and corresponding reconciliations to certain GAAP financial measures.)
We round amounts to millions but calculate all percentages and per-share data from the underlying whole-dollar amounts. As a result, certain amounts may not foot, crossfoot, or recalculate based on reported numbers due to rounding. Unless otherwise noted, all references to years are to our fiscal year, which ends on October 31.
3
Q1 2024 Review
FINANCIAL RESULTS
- Revenue of $2.1B
- 3.9% organic growth
- Net income of $44.7M, including $4.4 of certain discrete tax benefits
- Adjusted net income(1) of $54.8M
- Adjusted EBITDA(1) of $116.7M
- GAAP EPS of $0.70, and adjusted EPS(1) of $0.86, including $0.07 of certain discrete tax benefits
- Adjusted EBITDA margin(1) of 5.9%
DEMAND ENVIRONMENT
- Diversification helping to offset ongoing B & I commercial office softness
- Broad-basedsolid demand in
M & D
- Aviation benefiting from robust leisure & business travel and new client wins
- Education remains steady
- Strong demand for microgrids in Technical Solutions
HIGHLIGHTS
- Signed large contract with major retailer for multi-year microgrid program
- Overall value: ≈ $180M
- Design and install custom designed microgrids at 150+ sites over multi-year period
- Delivering energy resiliency to client
- New clients in Aviation
- Boston - Cabin Cleaning
- Tulsa - Janitorial
- More on the way
- Raised full-year outlook for adjusted EPS to $3.30 - $3.45 from $3.20 - $3.40
(1) Please refer to the appendix for a reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP measures
4
Q1 2024 Revenue
SEGMENT GROWTH RATES
$ in millions
12.9%
5.4%2.4%
17.5%
-0.3%
- Revenue increased $79M to $2.1B
- 3.9% organic growth
- Double-digitgrowth in Aviation and Technical Solutions
5
Q1 2024 Profitability
$ in millions
NET INCOME
$52.7 $54.8
$44.7
$38.5
GAAP Net Income
Adj. Net Income
Q1 2023
Q1 2024
$ in millions
ADJUSTED EBITDA(1)
$122.7
$116.7
Q1 2023
Q1 2024
EARNINGS PER SHARE(1)
$0.86
$0.79
$0.70
$0.58
GAAP EPS
Adjusted EPS
Q1 2023
Q1 2024
ADJ. EBITDA MARGIN(1)
6.4%
5.9%
Q1 2023
Q1 2024
- Increases in GAAP net income and GAAP EPS reflect lower Elevate costs, certain discrete tax benefits of $4.4 million, and higher segment earnings, partially offset by higher corporate investments and the impact of prior year self- insurance adjustments
- Increase in adjusted net income driven by tax benefits and higher segment earnings, partially offset by higher investments and interest expense
- Adjusted EPS reflects higher adjusted net income & lower share count
- Change in adj. EBITDA margin in-line with expectations, reflecting increased investments and adverse mix
(1) Please refer to the appendix for a reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP measures.
and project timing in ATS
6
Q1 2024 Segment Performance
BUSINESS & INDUSTRY
AVIATION
$ in millions
Revenue
$1,036.6
$1,033.1
-0.3%
Q1 2023
Q1 2024
Operating Profit &
Margin
$75.9
$79.6
7.3%
7.7%
Q1 2023
Q1 2024
$ in millions
Revenue
$249.5
$212.3
17.5%
Q1 2023
Q1 2024
Operating Profit &
Margin
$9.7
$8.3
3.9%
3.9%
Q1 2023
Q1 2024
- Revenue performance helped by diversification, largely offsetting lower commercial real estate activity
- Profit & margin increases primarily reflect positive business mix
- Revenue growth driven by healthy travel markets and new client wins
- Profit and margin performance reflects earnings on higher volume and improved labor utilization, largely offset by $2M of costs related to contracts completed
in prior periods
7
Q1 2024 Segment Performance
MANUFACTURING & DISTRIBUTION
EDUCATION
TECHNICAL SOLUTIONS
Revenue
$ in millions
Operating Profit
$400.9
& Margin
$380.5
$41.3
$40.9
5.4%
10.7%
10.3%
Q1 2023
Q1 2024
Q1 2023
Q1 2024
$ in millions
Operating Profit
Revenue
& Margin
$214.9
$220.1
$12.7
2.4%
$11.8
5.8%
5.5%
Q1 2023
Q1 2024
Q1 2023
Q1 2024
$ in millions
Revenue
$165.9
$147.0
12.9%
Q1 2023
Q1 2024
Operating Profit
& Margin
$7.2
$6.6
4.9%
4.0%
Q1 2023
Q1 2024
- Revenue growth reflects broad- based market demand
- Profit increase driven by revenue growth; margin performance primarily reflects changes in customer mix
- Revenue growth driven by clients coming online last year
- Profit and margin increases driven higher volume and labor efficiencies
- Revenue growth driven by microgrid projects
- Profit and margin impacted by project timing and mix of project closeouts
8
Q1 2024 Leverage & Shareholder Returns
$ in millions
LEVERAGE
$1,600
4.0x
$1,200
3.0x
$800
2.0x
$400
1.0x
$0
0.0x
Total Indebtedness (Incl. LCs)
Leverage Ratio
• Total indebtedness of $1.4B in Q1, up $25M from Q4
2023
- Leverage at 2.4X
$ in millions
SHAREHOLDER RETURNS
$150
$120
$110.0
$90
$60
$30
$27.1
$14.4
$14.5
$14.5
$14.0
$14.1
$0
Shares Repurchased
Dividends Paid
- $210M capacity under share repurchase authorization
- Raised quarterly dividend 2.3% in Q4
- "Dividend King" for raising annual dividend 50+ consecutive years
9
Fiscal 2024 - Updated Outlook
Metric
Updated
Previous
Outlook
Outlook
Adjusted net income per diluted share (1)
$3.30 - $3.45
$3.20
- $3.40
Adjusted EBITDA Margin(1)
No change
6.2% - 6.5%
Tax rate (excl. discrete tax items and impact of non-taxable items)
No change
29%
- 30%
Interest expense
No change
$82M
- $86M
2024 Working Days
Quarter
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Days
66
64
66
66
Δ y-o-y
0
+1
0
0
- When the company provides expectations for adjusted EPS and adjusted EBITDA margin on a forward-looking basis, a reconciliation of the differences between these non-GAAP expectations and the corresponding GAAP measures generally is not available without unreasonable effort. See "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information" for additional information.
10
