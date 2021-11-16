Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Netherlands
  4. Euronext Amsterdam
  5. ABN AMRO Bank N.V.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ABN   NL0011540547

ABN AMRO BANK N.V.

(ABN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

ABN AMRO Bank N : 1st supplement Program for the Issuance of Senior Preferred/Senior Non-Preferred/Subordinated Medium Term Notes ABN AMRO Bank N.V.

11/16/2021 | 03:27pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Terug ABN AMRO Bank N.V. 1st supplement Program for the Issuance of Senior Preferred/Senior Non-Preferred/Subordinated Medium Term Notes

Hieronder vindt u informatie over het goedgekeurde prospectus. Deze is door de organisatie verstrekt.

  • Datum goedkeuring16 nov 2021
  • Naam uitgevende instellingABN AMRO Bank N.V.
  • Omschrijving1st supplement Program for the Issuance of Senior Preferred/Senior Non-Preferred/Subordinated Medium Term Notes
  • BestandstypeAanvullend document
  • Begindatum16 nov 2021
Prospectus
100696.pdf

Datum laatste update: 16 november 2021

Informatie delen
Delen via:deel

Disclaimer

ABN Amro Bank NV published this content on 16 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 November 2021 20:26:12 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about ABN AMRO BANK N.V.
03:27pABN AMRO BANK N : 1st supplement Program for the Issuance of Senior Preferred/Senior Non-P..
PU
09:28aABN AMRO BANK N : score for DJSI announced
PU
09:08aABN AMRO BANK N : Extraordinary General Meeting and Covid-19
PU
11/15Rabobank faces punishment over customer anti-money-laundering checks
RE
11/10GM Restructures Information Technology Into Two Groups
DJ
11/10GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Rotschild, Adidas, Allianz, Apple, AstraZeneca...
11/10ABN AMRO co-founder of new green mortgage initiative
PU
11/10EUROPEAN MIDDAY BRIEFING - Stocks Down as -2-
DJ
11/10ABN AMRO Bank to Seek Mergers and Acquisitions
CI
11/10ABN AMRO Bank Mulls Share Repurchase in 2022
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ABN AMRO BANK N.V.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 7 367 M 8 346 M 8 346 M
Net income 2021 1 052 M 1 192 M 1 192 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 12,3x
Yield 2021 6,48%
Capitalization 12 348 M 14 105 M 13 989 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,68x
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,70x
Nbr of Employees 19 700
Free-Float 46,9%
Chart ABN AMRO BANK N.V.
Duration : Period :
ABN AMRO Bank N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ABN AMRO BANK N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 13,14 €
Average target price 13,83 €
Spread / Average Target 5,30%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Robert Swaak Chairman-Executive Board & Chief Executive Officer
Lars Kramer Chief Financial Officer
Tom de Swaan Chairman-Supervisory Board
Christian Bornfeld Chief Innovation & Technology Officer
Jurgen Stegmann Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ABN AMRO BANK N.V.63.79%14 105
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.31.31%492 229
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION55.23%385 061
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-14.51%244 943
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.19.45%209 368
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY68.85%203 668