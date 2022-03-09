ABN AMRO Bank N : Abbreviations and definitions of important terms 2021

|
Term
|
Definition
|
|
|
|
|
ABN AMRO Bank N.V.
|
Also referred to as ABN AMRO Bank,
|
|
ABN AMRO, the Bank or the parent company.
|
|
Together with its consolidated entities in
|
|
the Netherlands and abroad referred to
|
|
as the group.
|
|
|
Additional Tier 1 capital
|
Capital that consists of items that meet the
|
(AT1)
|
following main criteria: they should be perpetual,
|
|
subordinated, have neither a maturity date nor
|
|
an incentive to redeem, have full dividend/
|
|
coupon discretion and be loss absorbing at
|
|
discretion of the Bank, as defined in Capital
|
|
Requirements Regulation (CRR).
|
|
|
Advanced Internal
|
The highest and most detailed level of
|
Ratings-Based(A-IRB)
|
credit risk calculation for determining capital
|
|
adequacy levels under Basel II, based on
|
|
the use of internal models to assess risk.
|
|
|
Advanced Measurement
|
The highest and most detailed level of
|
Approach (AMA)
|
operational risk calculation for determining
|
|
capital adequacy levels under Basel II, based
|
|
on the use of internal models to assess risk.
|
|
|
Ageas
|
Ageas SA/NV (formerly known as Fortis SA/NV)
|
|
and Ageas N.V. (formerly known as Fortis N.V.)
|
|
together.
|
|
|
Bail-in
|
An arrangement as defined in Article 3A:44 of
|
|
the Dutch Financial Supervision Act, through
|
|
which creditors of a failing financial institution
|
|
are required to cancel some of its debts as
|
|
part of a plan to save the financial institution
|
|
from collapse.
|
|
|
Basel III/IV
|
The finalised Basel III standards of 7 December
|
|
2017 (Basel IV) imply a major change in the way
|
|
banks have to determine their risk-weighted
|
|
assets (RWAs) when calculating their minimum
|
|
regulatory capital. For additional information,
|
|
please refer to the Regulatory environment
|
|
in Annual Report 2018.
|
|
|
Basis point (bp)
|
One hundredth of 1 percentage point.
|
|
|
Capital adequacy
|
Measure of a company's financial strength,
|
|
often expressed in equity as a percentage
|
|
of total assets or, in the case of banks,
|
|
in the CET1 ratio.
|
|
|
Certificate of deposit
|
An unsecured short-term funding instrument
|
|
with maturities up to one year.
|
|
|
Client assets
|
Assets, including investment funds and assets
|
|
of private individuals and institutions, which
|
|
are professionally managed with the aim of
maximising the investment result. Client assets also include cash and securities of clients held on accounts with ABN AMRO.