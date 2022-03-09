ABN AMRO Bank N : Abbreviations and definitions of important terms 2021

Term Definition

Commercial paper (CP) An unsecured short-term funding instrument

with maturities up to one year.

Consortium Refers to The Royal Bank of Scotland Group

plc ('RBS Group'), Ageas and Banco Santander

S.A. ('Santander'), which jointly acquired

ABN AMRO Holding on 17 October 2007

through RFS Holdings B.V. ('RFS Holdings').

On 3 October 2008, the State of the

Netherlands became the successor of Ageas.

Cost of risk Annualised impairment charges on loans

and advances customers for the period

divided by the average loans and advances

customers (excluding at fair value through

P&L) on the basis of gross carrying amount

and excluding the fair value adjustments

from hedge accounting.

Coverage ratio Coverage ratio shows the extent to which

the stage exposures are covered by the

allowances for credit losses.

Covered bonds Covered bonds are secured long-term funding

instruments. This type of bond differs from

a standard bond because of the possibility

of recourse to a pool of assets. In a default

event, the bondholder has recourse to the

issuer and the respective pool of assets.

Credit risk Risk of a financial loss that occurs if a client

or counterparty fails to meet the terms of a

contract or otherwise fails to perform as agreed.

Credit valuation Market value adjustments for counterparty

adjustments credit risk.

Depositary receipt Negotiable certificate which represents

ownership of the securities of a non-domiciled

issuer while being able to be admitted to

trading on a regulated market and traded

independently of the securities of the

non‑domiciled issuer.

Devops DevOps is a market standard practice for

IT development. It brings development

and IT operations (maintenance) together

in one team, increasing efficiency by reducing

handovers.

Duration of equity Duration of equity indicates the sensitivity

of the market value of equity to a 1% parallel

change in the yield curve. The targeted

interest risk profile results in a limit of the

duration of equity between 0 and 7 years.

Economic capital (EC) An estimate of the amount of capital that

the bank should possess in order to be able

to sustain larger-than-expected losses with