ABN AMRO is pleased to announce the appointment of Barbara Stam as CEO of ABN AMRO Asset Based Finance (ABF). Barbara's background, experience, and career achievements to date mean she is well positioned to lead ABF into the future.

Barbara brings a broad background in commercial, risk management, restructuring, and credit domain related leadership positions. She has over 20 years of experience at both ABN AMRO and Fortis, predominantly with our Corporate Banking clients, both within the Netherlands and internationally.

Barbara has most recently been the Programme Director of Future Credit Domain and interim Head of Lending Transformation within Financing Solutions, delivering significant achievements in the past years to future-proof our credit domain. She has extensive experience with a variety of financing instruments and deep credit risk expertise. She has also gained relevant experience with asset-based products during her career, specifically as Head of Financial Restructuring.

ABN AMRO congratulates Barbara and wishes her every success in her new role.