News article 18:00 7 March 2024

About us Investor Relations Share

With effect from 24 April 2024, Caroline Oosterloo will succeed Tanja Cuppen as Chief Risk Officer (CRO) on an interim basis. As announced, Tanja has served two terms as the CRO and will leave the bank at the close of the General Meeting of Shareholders on 24 April.

Caroline Oosterloo has more than thirty years of experience in the banking sector. After finishing law school, she started at ABN AMRO as a management trainee and, in the first ten years, developed her skills in various commercial and management positions in retail and corporate markets. Between 2010 and 2020, Caroline held various executive positions in the Risk division of Deutsche Bank, after which she returned to ABN AMRO. She is currently Head of Central Risk Management, responsible for enterprise risk management, model risk management and sustainable finance regulations.

ABN AMRO CEO Robert Swaak on the temporary succession: "We are very grateful to Tanja for her valuable contribution to the success of our bank. We are working hard to find a permanent successor for Tanja's position. We are very happy that Caroline is willing to fulfil the role of CRO in the meantime. Caroline's professional experience in the financial sector is very broad and international, enabling her to weigh the interests of all our stakeholder groups. She is also a great colleague and a leader who connects. The Executive Board is looking forward to welcoming her to the Board at the end of April."