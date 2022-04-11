ABN AMRO Bank N : Clearing adds European shares to fractional investment infrastructure

News article 11 April 2022

ABN AMRO Share

ABN AMRO Clearing adds European shares to fractional investment infrastructure

As of this week, clients of online broker BUX can make fractional investments in European ETFs (trackers). The underlying infrastructure is provided by ABN AMRO Clearing. In the coming months, more and more European products will gradually be added to the range of shares open to fractional investing.

Buying parts of shares

The idea of fractional investing is that an investor can purchase not just whole shares, but also part of a share. This can be useful if a share is very expensive or if the investor wants to invest a round sum, 500 euros for example, in shares of a certain company.

Plenty of interest

Early this year, ABN AMRO Clearing issued a press release announcing the launch of its fractional investment infrastructure in Europe. From that moment on, it was possible to invest in parts of US shares. As of this week, European shares have been added to the fractional investment universe.