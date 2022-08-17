ABN AMRO Bank N : Convening notice EGM - EN

Convening notice Notice convening a virtual Extraordinary General Meeting of ABN AMRO Bank N.V. 1

Convening notice for a virtual Extraordinary General Meeting of ABN AMRO Bank N.V. To the shareholders and holders of depositary receipts for shares in the capital of ABN AMRO Bank N.V. ABN AMRO Bank N.V. (ABN AMRO) invites its shareholders and depositary receipt holders to attend its virtual extraordinary general meeting, to be held on Thursday 29 September 2022 at 10.30 am (CET) (hereafter referred to as: the Extraordinary General Meeting). The Extraordinary General Meeting can be followed live via a video webcast at www.abnamro.com/generalmeeting. The meeting documents are available on this website as well. Attendance 3 Agenda 4 Explanatory notes to the agenda 5 Additional information 6

Agenda OPENING AND ANNOUNCEMENTS CROSS-BORDER MERGER OF ABN AMRO AND BETHMANN BANK AG Applying the standard rules of Article 1 (31) paragraphs 2 and 3 of the Dutch Law on the role of employees within European legal entities (Wet rol werknemers bij Europese rechtspersonen) instead of initiating negotiations with a special negotiating body as referred to in Article 333k (12)of Book 2 of the Dutch Civil Code (voting item). 3. CONCLUSION 4