Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Netherlands
  4. Euronext Amsterdam
  5. ABN AMRO Bank N.V.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ABN   NL0011540547

ABN AMRO BANK N.V.

(ABN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

ABN AMRO Bank N : Dutch bank ABN Amro resumes dividend payments as Q2 net profit beats

08/11/2021 | 01:47am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: ABN AMRO logo is seen at the headquarters in Amsterdam

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - Dutch bank ABN Amro said on Wednesday it would resume dividend payments as an economic recovery in the Netherlands had helped a stronger-than-expected bounce in net profit.

Amsterdam-based ABN said net profit rose to 393 million euros ($460.48 million ) in the second quarter, as coronavirus restrictions were eased and companies gradually resumed business.

Analysts in a company-compiled poll had predicted an average net profit of 266 million euros for the April-June period.

"Demand for corporate loans in the Netherlands is still muted as strong government support continues, but it is showing signs of stabilising and the pipeline is improving", Chief Executive Robert Swaak said.

Largely state-owned ABN released 79 million euros of impairments made during the coronavirus crisis, which partly offset a steep decline in net interest income as low rates continued to hurt its profit margins.

Net interest income fell 14% to 1.3 billion euros, missing analysts' expectations after a 11% decline in the first three months of 2021.

ABN said its capital position remained strong, allowing it to pay out suspended dividends over 2019 in October, and to remain committed to paying out 50% of its net profits to shareholders in the time to come.

($1=0.8535 euros)

(Reporting by Bart Meijer; Editing by Clarence Fernandez and Kim Coghill)


© Reuters 2021
All news about ABN AMRO BANK N.V.
01:47aABN AMRO BANK N : Dutch bank ABN Amro resumes dividend payments as Q2 net profit..
RE
07/14ABN AMRO BANK N : Moody's Adjusts Ratings On Four Dutch Banks Over Framework Cha..
MT
07/13HSBC : Warburg Pincus Commit to Fintech Startup Quantexa's $153 Million Funding ..
MT
07/13ABN AMRO BANK N : Warburg Pincus leads $153 million fundraising for UK fintech Q..
RE
07/12ABN AMRO BANK N : to Divest $700 Million US Transport Loan Portfolio to Credit A..
MT
07/12Euro zone bond yields dip, investors watch central bankers
RE
07/12Crédit Agricole Corporate and Investment Bank S.A. agreed to acquire Portfoli..
CI
07/06FEELING CONFIDENT IN THE WORKPLACE : “I am a transgender man, and I am bis..
PU
07/01FEELING CONFIDENT IN THE WORKPLACE : “I am a woman born as a man, I don't ..
PU
06/30UBS, Other Banks Team Up to Measure Environmental, Social Impact of Lending
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ABN AMRO BANK N.V.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 7 324 M 8 583 M 8 583 M
Net income 2021 471 M 552 M 552 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 20,1x
Yield 2021 5,77%
Capitalization 10 011 M 11 738 M 11 731 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,37x
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,37x
Nbr of Employees 19 417
Free-Float 46,9%
Chart ABN AMRO BANK N.V.
Duration : Period :
ABN AMRO Bank N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ABN AMRO BANK N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 10,65 €
Average target price 11,38 €
Spread / Average Target 6,84%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Robert Swaak Chairman-Executive Board & Chief Executive Officer
Lars Kramer Chief Financial Officer
Tom de Swaan Chairman-Supervisory Board
Christian Bornfeld Chief Innovation & Technology Officer
Jurgen Stegmann Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ABN AMRO BANK N.V.32.79%11 738
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.25.33%470 126
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION36.69%342 234
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-14.31%237 567
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY64.45%199 777
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.14.24%192 752