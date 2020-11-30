Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Amsterdam  >  ABN AMRO Bank N.V.    ABN   NL0011540547

ABN AMRO BANK N.V.

(ABN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

ABN AMRO Bank N : Dutch bank ABN Amro to shed almost 3,000 jobs in pull back from abroad

11/30/2020 | 04:58am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: ABN AMRO logo is seen at the headquarters in Amsterdam

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - Dutch bank ABN Amro said on Monday it would cut almost 3,000 jobs by 2024 as it retreats to the Netherlands and limits its international exposure to northwest Europe.

ABN, one of the three dominant lenders in the Netherlands, said it would cut 15% of its current staff of about 19,000 by 2024, as it seeks to bring down costs by 700 million euros ($838 million) to 4.7 billion euros per year.

Its shares, which have lost almost half their value since the COVID-19 pandemic, fell almost 5% in early trading, after the bank delivered a cautious outlook for the years to 2024.

Once a banking giant with well over 100,000 employees around the world, ABN has already cut tens of thousands of jobs since its bail out by the Dutch state in 2008 as it refocuses mainly on the Dutch market. The state still has a 56% stake.

In August, it said it would end all trade and commodity financing, exiting the United States, Asia, Australia and Brazil, except for clearing operations.

This will cut about 800 jobs, while other cuts would be made "across the bank", mainly from 2022 onwards, Chief Financial Officer Clifford Abrahams told Reuters.

"We will digitise processes, so over time you will need fewer staff, who will have more demanding roles as basic operations are automated," he said, adding that most layoffs would be made through natural attrition.

In its outlook, ABN said it would aim for a core capital adequacy ratio of at least 13% in the 2021-2024 period and return on equity of at least 8%.

"We believe the message for the short term is below consensus when it comes to cost base and capital return expectations," ING analysts wrote in a note.

The bank will consider share buybacks if the so-called CET 1-ratio under Basel IV rules tops 15% and aims to pay out 50% of its net profits as dividend.

Alongside retail, Chief Executive Robert Swaak said his bank would focus on "the energy, digital and mobility transition", and would seek "bolt-on" acquisition opportunities, especially in private banking.

($1 = 0.8352 euros)

(Reporting by Bart Meijer; Editing by Kim Coghill and Vinay Dwivedi)


© Reuters 2020
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ABN AMRO BANK N.V. -5.58% 8.974 Delayed Quote.-41.44%
EURO / BRAZILIAN REAL (EUR/BRL) -0.19% 6.3867 Delayed Quote.41.48%
All news about ABN AMRO BANK N.V.
04:58aABN AMRO BANK N : Dutch bank ABN Amro to shed almost 3,000 jobs in pull back fro..
RE
04:27aEuropean shares muted at end of stellar month; eyes on Brexit
RE
01:42aABN AMRO BANK N : Dutch bank ABN Amro to shed almost 3,000 jobs in pull back fro..
RE
01:13aABN AMRO BANK N : Dutch bank ABN Amro to cut 15% of staff by 2024
RE
11/24Dutch central bank urges banks to recognise loan losses quickly
RE
11/23WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks Open Higher on Covid-19 Vaccine Results
DJ
11/23Stock Futures Advance on Covid-19 Vaccine Results
DJ
11/16PNC Deal Highlights Challenges of U.S. Market for European Banks -- 3rd Updat..
DJ
11/16PNC Deal Highlights Challenges of U.S. Market for European Banks -- 2nd Updat..
DJ
11/16PNC Deal Highlights Challenges of U.S. Market for European Banks -- Update
DJ
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 7 933 M 9 496 M 9 496 M
Net income 2020 -204 M -244 M -244 M
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 -31,5x
Yield 2020 0,14%
Capitalization 8 928 M 10 674 M 10 687 M
Capi. / Sales 2020 1,13x
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,19x
Nbr of Employees 18 952
Free-Float 46,9%
Chart ABN AMRO BANK N.V.
Duration : Period :
ABN AMRO Bank N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ABN AMRO BANK N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 10,11 €
Last Close Price 9,50 €
Spread / Highest target 68,5%
Spread / Average Target 6,41%
Spread / Lowest Target -41,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Robert Swaak Chairman-Executive Board & Chief Executive Officer
Tom de Swaan Chairman-Supervisory Board
Clifford Abrahams Vice Chairman-Executive Board & CFO
Christian Bornfeld Chief Innovation & Technology Officer
Jurgen Stegmann Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ABN AMRO BANK N.V.-41.44%10 674
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-13.04%369 503
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-22.17%275 465
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-17.69%250 786
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-11.29%199 469
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO.. LTD.19.98%174 181
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ