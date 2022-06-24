Log in
ABN AMRO BANK N.V.

(ABN)
2022-06-24
11.37 EUR   +1.70%
07:46aABN AMRO BANK N : ESG and Sustainable Investment Services Progress Report 2021
06/20MARKETSCREENER'S WORLD PRESS REVIEW : June 20, 2022
06/17European Stocks End Tumultuous Week Mixed on Friday
ABN AMRO Bank N : ESG and Sustainable Investment Services Progress Report 2021

06/24/2022
ESG and

Sustainable

Investment

Services

ABN AMRO Bank N.V.

Progress Report 2021

ABN AMRO ESG and Sustainable Investment Services Progress Report 2021

Contents

Welcome to our ESG progress report

Executive Summary

Facts and figures (ESG and Sustainable Investments) 5

2021: A year in review

Our progress on ESG and sustainable investing

Building a Global ESG team

7

Continuing investment in education and training on ESG

Scaling up our engagement efforts through

partnerships and collaborations

Support from our stakeholders and regulators

8

Our strategy and approach

9

ABN AMRO Bank N.V.

Who we are

12

Our strategy

12

Accelerating the global sustainability transition

12

Our product offering

18

Regulatory landscape

19

United Nations Sustainable Development Goals

19

The Paris Agreement

23

EU Sustainable Finance Regulation

23

Sustainable Finance Disclosure Regulation

24

EU Taxonomy Regulation

25

MiFID II

25

Our approach to ESG and sustainable investing

26

What we mean by ESG and sustainable investments

26

Clearly defined criteria for ESG and sustainable

26

investments

Policy on coal and unconventional oil and gas

28

Working together with our stakeholders

32

Our clients

33

Our employees

41

Collaborations & credentials

43

Stewardship

47

Engagement

50

Voting

54

Outlook

56

ABN AMRO ESG and Sustainable Investment Services Progress Report 2021

Welcome to our ESG and Sustainable Investment progress report

Sustainability is core to our purpose: Banking for better, for generations to come. We see a clear role for ABN AMRO to support our clients in transitioning to more sustainable investment portfolios with high environmental, social and governance (ESG) standards. Investing more sustainably not only helps to protect our planet and improve people's lives, it can also help to mitigate investment risks in our clients' portfolios.

We believe it is our responsibility to inform our clients of ESG developments, and to advise and invest on their behalf in line with their sustainability views. Our policies and investment processes reflect our stance on ESG. We aim to promote investment in socially and environmentally responsible companies and investment funds within our industry, and we collaborate with our peers to increase awareness of ESG risks and identify ESG opportunities.

We offer ESG investments as the default option to new investment advice and discretionary portfolio management clients. With our existing clients, we proactively discuss sustainability issues and aim to help them integrate ESG considerations into their portfolios.

In 2021, we significantly exceeded our ambition of having EUR 26.5 billion in ESG client assets, reaching EUR 43 billion by year-end (including EUR 2.4 billion in impact investments), 38% of our total client assets. This growth can be attributed to an increase in sustainable contracts (with consistent growth in all countries where we operate), the transition from traditional to sustainable investment products, and financial market effects.

For the investment advisory services and individual and collective investment management activities within our group, we remain dedicated to integrating ESG standards into all our investment analyses and processes. Where possible, we act as an active investor on behalf of our clients. We aim to help the companies our clients (and fund managers) invest in to become more sustainable by engaging with them on a range of ESG topics, often in tandem with other like-minded financial institutions, by participating in collaborative engagements. In

2021, our stewardship programme grew to over 3,300 engagements with over 800 investee companies by working together with other institutional investors and our stakeholders at large.

Promoting progress in ESG standards is at the core of our investment activities, and we continue to strongly encourage the promotion of ESG across the investment industry.

I hope you enjoy reading about our ESG efforts and the progress we made in 2021. Do not hesitate to involve us where we can help to transform your investment portfolio into a more sustainable one.

Robert Swaak

CEO of ABN AMRO Bank N.V.

1 In 2021 we've published a "CEO statement on ESG" (see: Publications - ABN AMRO Bank). For 2022, we have incorporated our commitment to ESG and Sustainable investing in this document, instead of publishing a separate statement on this continuing commitment.

ABN AMRO ESG and Sustainable Investment Progress Report 2021

ABN AMRO ESG and Sustainable Investment Services Progress Report 2021

Facts and figures (ESG and Sustainable Investments)

This is an excerpt of the original content.

ABN Amro Bank NV published this content on 24 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2022
