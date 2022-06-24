ABN AMRO Bank N : ESG and Sustainable Investment Services Progress Report 2021
06/24/2022 | 07:46am EDT
ESG and
Sustainable
Investment
Services
ABN AMRO Bank N.V.
Progress Report 2021
ABN AMRO ESG and Sustainable Investment Services Progress Report 2021
/ 2
Contents
Welcome to our ESG progress report
3
4
Executive Summary
Facts and figures (ESG and Sustainable Investments) 5
2021: A year in review
6
Our progress on ESG and sustainable investing
6
Building a Global ESG team
7
Continuing investment in education and training on ESG
7
Scaling up our engagement efforts through
partnerships and collaborations
8
Support from our stakeholders and regulators
8
Our strategy and approach
9
ABN AMRO Bank N.V.
12
Who we are
12
Our strategy
12
Accelerating the global sustainability transition
12
Our product offering
18
Regulatory landscape
19
United Nations Sustainable Development Goals
19
The Paris Agreement
23
EU Sustainable Finance Regulation
23
Sustainable Finance Disclosure Regulation
24
EU Taxonomy Regulation
25
MiFID II
25
Our approach to ESG and sustainable investing
26
What we mean by ESG and sustainable investments
26
Clearly defined criteria for ESG and sustainable
26
investments
Policy on coal and unconventional oil and gas
28
Working together with our stakeholders
32
Our clients
33
Our employees
41
Collaborations & credentials
43
Stewardship
47
Engagement
50
Voting
54
Outlook
56
ABN AMRO ESG and Sustainable Investment Services Progress Report 2021
/ 3
Welcome to our ESG and Sustainable Investment progress report
Sustainability is core to our purpose: Banking for better, for generations to come. We see a clear role for ABN AMRO to support our clients in transitioning to more sustainable investment portfolios with high environmental, social and governance (ESG) standards. Investing more sustainably not only helps to protect our planet and improve people's lives, it can also help to mitigate investment risks in our clients' portfolios.
We believe it is our responsibility to inform our clients of ESG developments, and to advise and invest on their behalf in line with their sustainability views. Our policies and investment processes reflect our stance on ESG. We aim to promote investment in socially and environmentally responsible companies and investment funds within our industry, and we collaborate with our peers to increase awareness of ESG risks and identify ESG opportunities.
We offer ESG investments as the default option to new investment advice and discretionary portfolio management clients. With our existing clients, we proactively discuss sustainability issues and aim to help them integrate ESG considerations into their portfolios.
In 2021, we significantly exceeded our ambition of having EUR 26.5 billion in ESG client assets, reaching EUR 43 billion by year-end (including EUR 2.4 billion in impact investments), 38% of our total client assets. This growth can be attributed to an increase in sustainable contracts (with consistent growth in all countries where we operate), the transition from traditional to sustainable investment products, and financial market effects.
For the investment advisory services and individual and collective investment management activities within our group, we remain dedicated to integrating ESG standards into all our investment analyses and processes. Where possible, we act as an active investor on behalf of our clients. We aim to help the companies our clients (and fund managers) invest in to become more sustainable by engaging with them on a range of ESG topics, often in tandem with other like-minded financial institutions, by participating in collaborative engagements. In
2021, our stewardship programme grew to over 3,300 engagements with over 800 investee companies by working together with other institutional investors and our stakeholders at large.
Promoting progress in ESG standards is at the core of our investment activities, and we continue to strongly encourage the promotion of ESG across the investment industry.
I hope you enjoy reading about our ESG efforts and the progress we made in 2021. Do not hesitate to involve us where we can help to transform your investment portfolio into a more sustainable one.
Robert Swaak
CEO of ABN AMRO Bank N.V.
1 In 2021 we've published a "CEO statement on ESG" (see: Publications - ABN AMRO Bank). For 2022, we have incorporated our commitment to ESG and Sustainable investing in this document, instead of publishing a separate statement on this continuing commitment.
Welcome to our ESG progress report
Executive Summary
Facts and figures
(ESG and Sustainable Investments) 2021: A year in review
Our strategy and approach
ABN AMRO Bank N.V. Regulatory landscape
Our approach to ESG and sustainable investing
Working together with our stakeholders
Our clients
Our employees
Collaborations & credentials
Stewardship
Engagement
Voting
Outlook
ABN AMRO ESG and Sustainable Investment Progress Report 2021
/ 4
Executive
Our strategy
Working
Summary
& approach
together with
our stakeholders
Collaborations
Stewardship
Outlook
& credentials
Welcome to our ESG progress report
Executive Summary
Facts and figures
(ESG and Sustainable Investments) 2021: A year in review
Our strategy and approach
ABN AMRO Bank N.V. Regulatory landscape
Our approach to ESG and sustainable investing
Working together with our stakeholders
Our clients
Our employees
Collaborations & credentials
Stewardship
Engagement
Voting
Outlook
ABN AMRO ESG and Sustainable Investment Services Progress Report 2021
/ 5
Facts and figures (ESG and Sustainable Investments)
Welcome to our ESG progress report
Executive Summary
Strategy
PRI Rating
ESG Criteria
Strategy & Governance:
Defined and set criteria for
A+
three ESG and sustainable
investing propositions
Page
ESG Improver
ESG Leader
Sustainable
31,
Impact
7,
26
Facts and figures
(ESG and Sustainable Investments) 2021: A year in review
Our strategy and approach
ABN AMRO Bank N.V.
Business
ESG and Sustainable Assets
Number of clients
Markets
6
43.1 EUR bn
25.5k ESG client contracts
Active in 4 markets:
37
(38% of 114 EUR bn)
Sustainability
Emissions2
EU Taxonomy Eligibility3
23
Total Carbon Footprint
Carbon Intensity5
25
6.5m tCO
e (-2%)4
75.8 tCO
e per EUR 1m (-20%)4
36%
2
2
Stewardship
Engagements
Meetings voted at
Resolutions voted on
49
3,339 engagements
845 companies
72 completed engagements 432
6,478
Markets
Market positions
Awards
Top 5 Private Banking in
Best Provider Sustainable
CFI.CO 2021
continental Europe
Investment Products 2021
Best ESG Private Banking Strategy
Calculation based on PCAF methodology for listed companies and uses Enterprise Value Including Cash as the denominator. The scope of the calculation includes investments in equities and corporate bonds, both direct exposure and indirect exposure through funds.
Taxonomy Eligibility indicates the extent to which investments in NFRD companies are in scope of the EU taxonomy. It does not take into account the different technical criteria required to qualify as environmentally sustainable ('taxonomy aligned').
Compared to 2020
tCO2e per million EUR invested (Scope 1 and Scope 2 emissions)
Regulatory landscape
Our approach to ESG and sustainable investing
Working together with our stakeholders
Our clients
Our employees
Collaborations & credentials
Stewardship
Engagement
Voting
Outlook
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.