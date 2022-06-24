ABN AMRO Bank N : ESG and Sustainable Investment Services Progress Report 2021

Welcome to our ESG and Sustainable Investment progress report Sustainability is core to our purpose: Banking for better, for generations to come. We see a clear role for ABN AMRO to support our clients in transitioning to more sustainable investment portfolios with high environmental, social and governance (ESG) standards. Investing more sustainably not only helps to protect our planet and improve people's lives, it can also help to mitigate investment risks in our clients' portfolios. We believe it is our responsibility to inform our clients of ESG developments, and to advise and invest on their behalf in line with their sustainability views. Our policies and investment processes reflect our stance on ESG. We aim to promote investment in socially and environmentally responsible companies and investment funds within our industry, and we collaborate with our peers to increase awareness of ESG risks and identify ESG opportunities. We offer ESG investments as the default option to new investment advice and discretionary portfolio management clients. With our existing clients, we proactively discuss sustainability issues and aim to help them integrate ESG considerations into their portfolios.

In 2021, we significantly exceeded our ambition of having EUR 26.5 billion in ESG client assets, reaching EUR 43 billion by year-end (including EUR 2.4 billion in impact investments), 38% of our total client assets. This growth can be attributed to an increase in sustainable contracts (with consistent growth in all countries where we operate), the transition from traditional to sustainable investment products, and financial market effects. For the investment advisory services and individual and collective investment management activities within our group, we remain dedicated to integrating ESG standards into all our investment analyses and processes. Where possible, we act as an active investor on behalf of our clients. We aim to help the companies our clients (and fund managers) invest in to become more sustainable by engaging with them on a range of ESG topics, often in tandem with other like-minded financial institutions, by participating in collaborative engagements. In 2021, our stewardship programme grew to over 3,300 engagements with over 800 investee companies by working together with other institutional investors and our stakeholders at large. Promoting progress in ESG standards is at the core of our investment activities, and we continue to strongly encourage the promotion of ESG across the investment industry. I hope you enjoy reading about our ESG efforts and the progress we made in 2021. Do not hesitate to involve us where we can help to transform your investment portfolio into a more sustainable one.

Robert Swaak CEO of ABN AMRO Bank N.V. 1 In 2021 we've published a "CEO statement on ESG" (see: Publications - ABN AMRO Bank). For 2022, we have incorporated our commitment to ESG and Sustainable investing in this document, instead of publishing a separate statement on this continuing commitment.