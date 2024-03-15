News article 08:00 13 March 2024

Today, ABN AMRO is publishing its 2023 Integrated Annual Report. The report describes the bank's strategic choices, the environment in which it operates, how it is seeking to create value, and its financial and non-financial results. Below is a selection of five topics addressed in the report.

1. Our results at a glance

This page presents last year's major milestones, such as the Dutch State's announcement that it would be reducing its shareholding in ABN AMRO to below 50% and the acquisition of neobroker BUX. The bank's financial results in 2023 are also available at a glance . Among the indicators presented, you'll find our net profit, cost-income ratio and return on average equity in 2023. And this update provides more information about our progress in executing on our strategy of being a personal bank in the digital age for our clients.

2. Our progress in sustainability

At the end of 2022, ABN AMRO published its climate strategy and it will be reporting on progress made in executing this strategy in its annual reports. We have, for example, invested more in sustainable organisations and set ourselves clear sustainability targets. From now on, a separate chapter of the report will be dedicated to the Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive (CSRD), a European directive governing sustainability reporting. Read more in this section of the report.

3. Creating value for all our stakeholders

With our purpose 'Banking for Better, for generations to come' we are looking to create sustainable long-term value for all our stakeholders. We are doing this my maximising the positive impact we have on society and by seeking to keep the negative effects of our operations to a minimum. You will find our value creation model in this section of the Annual Report. Want to know all about our impact? Check out the full 2023 Impact Report .

4. "We now have a completely different profile"

In separate interviews, CEO Robert Swaak , CFO Ferdinand Vaandrager , CRO Tanja Cuppen and our Supervisory Board Chair Tom de Swaan look back on the past year and share their expectations and challenges for 2024.

5. What are our clients saying?

In the Annual Report, three clients describe how ABN AMRO has helped them move forward. Klaas van Lookeren Campagne explains how capitalM has grown to become a unique global hotel chain with the support of ABN AMRO, Marjette Soeteman looks back on how our personal approach helped her through a difficult period in her life, Henning Gieseke describes what sets ABN AMRO apart from other banks.

