ABN AMRO Bank N : Impact Report 2021

03/09/2022 | 02:11am EST
Creating value together

ABN AMRO Bank N.V.

Impact Report 2021

ABN AMRO Impact Report 2021

1

About this Report

Welcome to ABN AMRO's 2021 Impact Report. This is our fourth annual Impact Report, containing our Integrated Profit & Loss (IP&L) Statement.

About this Report

Message from our CEO

Results of our 2021 assessment

Analysing impact

This report is based on our 2021 assessment, which examines the impact of ABN AMRO's business, strategy and operations on the bank's four main stakeholder groups: clients, employees, investors and society.

The report is structured around five sections:

  • Results of our 2021 assessment
  • Analysing impact
  • Approach
  • Our Impact Statements
  • Methodology

This year, in our analysing impact section, we have included feature items to illustrate impact in three specific areas: mortgages and the housing market, our impact on biodiversity, and the bank's role in IT procurement

and recycling.

Please note that this report should be read in conjunction with other ABN AMRO publications, including the bank's 2021 Integrated Annual Report. There is also a separate Note on Methodology, which provides more detail on the methodology used to compile this report. All ABN AMRO publications are available online at abnamro.com

Approach

Our impact statements

Methodology

ABN AMRO Impact Report 2021

2

Contents

About this Report

1

Approach

19

Message from our CEO

3

How we measure impact

20

Why we measure impact

21

About this Report

Message from our CEO

Results of our 2021 assessment

Analysing impact

Approach

Results of our 2021 assessment

4

Readers' guide to our results

5

2021 impact dashboard

7

Explaining 2021 key changes

8

External costs within our value chain

9

Our contribution to the UN Sustainable Development Goals

11

Our impact statements

22

Readers' guide to our impact statements

23

Integrated Profit & Loss Statement

24

Stakeholder Value Creation Statement

26

Investor Value Creation Statement

27

External Costs Statement

28

ABN AMRO's Contribution to UN Sustainable Development Goals

29

Our impact statements

Methodology

Analysing impact

12

1

Mortgages

13

2

Biodiversity

15

Methodology

31

3

IT circularity

18

Our approach to impact reporting

32

Description of material impacts

36

ABN AMRO Impact Report 2021

3

Message from our CEO

"It's no longer enough for banks like ours to report

their financial performance. Society expects more of us

- it expects us to show how we contribute to society."

About this Report

Message from our CEO

Results of our 2021 assessment

Analysing impact

Approach

Our impact statements

Methodology

We realise that, as a bank, we can contribute to the creation of different forms of value, not only financial. We have to be transparent about our impact: negative and positive. This impact is presented in this report, our fourth Impact Report.

We support our clients to become more sustainable. This is not limited by financing the move to new, low-carbon technologies. We engage with our clients to help take up opportunities to improve on their impact on the environment, human rights, climate change. But obviously also the impact of these topics on them.

If anything, the pandemic has accelerated this trend. And this is not just about climate change and environmental impact. Companies also need to show a social conscience

  • that they are working to improve diversity, bridge social and economic inequalities and help those who, in the past, may have found themselves left behind.

In 2021 we returned the bank to profit, and saw a 61% increase in our share price. Meanwhile, higher profits had a positive financial impact on investors, but also on society (the tax we paid). A disappointment was the value of our brand we lost because of the drop-off in our customer loyalty scores in Retail Banking.

Our impact assessment also shows that there was a reduction in the negative impacts in the value chain of our clients. This reduction was due, in part, to the wind-down of our Corporate & Institutional Banking activities outside Europe. But it was also due to our own efforts to minimise the adverse effects of our business on society and the environment, by putting sustainability at the heart of our purpose and strategy.

When we look back at 2021 we again had to cope with the effects of the pandemic - with restrictions on travel, more working-from-home and lockdown measures that affected

us and many of our clients in most of our businesses. We're beginning to see successful results from our strategy, outlined in 2020. Also in the years ahead,

ABN AMRO will be there to actively support the transition of our clients to a better, more sustainable society.

Robert Swaak

CEO of ABN AMRO Bank N.V.

ABN AMRO Impact Report 2021

4

Results of our 2021 assessment

Readers' guide to our results

2021 impact dashboard

Explaining 2021 key changes

External costs within our value chain

Our contribution to the

UN Sustainable Development Goals

Analysing impact

Approach

Results of

Analysing

our 2021

Approach

impact

assessment

In this section, we set out the results from our 2021 impact assessment. We show how we create value for our different stakeholder groups and where our impact changed compared with 2020.

Our impact

Methodology

statements

Our impact statements

Methodology

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

ABN Amro Bank NV published this content on 09 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 March 2022 07:10:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
