ABN AMRO Bank N : Impact Report 2021

Welcome to ABN AMRO's 2021 Impact Report. This is our fourth annual Impact Report, containing our Integrated Profit & Loss (IP&L) Statement.
This report is based on our 2021 assessment, which examines the impact of ABN AMRO's business, strategy and operations on the bank's four main stakeholder groups: clients, employees, investors and society.
This year, in our analysing impact section, we have included feature items to illustrate impact in three specific areas: mortgages and the housing market, our impact on biodiversity, and the bank's role in IT procurement
and recycling.
Please note that this report should be read in conjunction with other ABN AMRO publications, including the bank's 2021 Integrated Annual Report. There is also a separate Note on Methodology, which provides more detail on the methodology used to compile this report. All ABN AMRO publications are available online at abnamro.com
"It's no longer enough for banks like ours to report
their financial performance. Society expects more of us
- it expects us to show how we contribute to society."
We realise that, as a bank, we can contribute to the creation of different forms of value, not only financial. We have to be transparent about our impact: negative and positive. This impact is presented in this report, our fourth Impact Report.
We support our clients to become more sustainable. This is not limited by financing the move to new, low-carbon technologies. We engage with our clients to help take up opportunities to improve on their impact on the environment, human rights, climate change. But obviously also the impact of these topics on them.
If anything, the pandemic has accelerated this trend. And this is not just about climate change and environmental impact. Companies also need to show a social conscience
that they are working to improve diversity, bridge social and economic inequalities and help those who, in the past, may have found themselves left behind.
In 2021 we returned the bank to profit, and saw a 61% increase in our share price. Meanwhile, higher profits had a positive financial impact on investors, but also on society (the tax we paid). A disappointment was the value of our brand we lost because of the drop-off in our customer loyalty scores in Retail Banking.
Our impact assessment also shows that there was a reduction in the negative impacts in the value chain of our clients. This reduction was due, in part, to the wind-down of our Corporate & Institutional Banking activities outside Europe. But it was also due to our own efforts to minimise the adverse effects of our business on society and the environment, by putting sustainability at the heart of our purpose and strategy.
When we look back at 2021 we again had to cope with the effects of the pandemic - with restrictions on travel, more working-from-home and lockdown measures that affected
us and many of our clients in most of our businesses. We're beginning to see successful results from our strategy, outlined in 2020. Also in the years ahead,
ABN AMRO will be there to actively support the transition of our clients to a better, more sustainable society.
Robert Swaak
CEO of ABN AMRO Bank N.V.
In this section, we set out the results from our 2021 impact assessment. We show how we create value for our different stakeholder groups and where our impact changed compared with 2020.
