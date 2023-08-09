Investor Relations

results Q2 2023

investor & analyst presentation | 9 August 2023

Highlights Q2 - Very strong net profit of 870m

  • Very strong net profit reflecting high NII and impairment releases as credit quality remains solid
  • Continued strong NII, benefitting from the higher interest rate environment
  • Clients continue to transfer cash to interest bearing accounts, overall deposit base stable
  • Business momentum holding up for corporate lending and mortgages
  • Underlying costs flat, expected costs for 2023 around 5.2bn reflecting lower SRF contribution
  • No longer expect to reach 2024 cost target of 4.7bn as 2023 investments spill over into 2024, inflation is higher and reduction in AML costs is more gradual
  • Update of financial targets and capital framework at Q4 results including potential share buyback
  • Interim dividend has been set at EUR 0.62 per share

2

Progressing on our strategy execution

Customer experience

A personal bank in the

digital age, for the

resourceful and ambitious

Personal & Business Banking

  • Piloting with private ChatGPT, summarising client calls and helps advisor with right product pages
  • Florius best Dutch mortgage provider, best innovative service for intermediaries and best innovative service (Gouden Lotus)
  • Social point programme, supporting local social initiatives, scaled up

Sustainability

Distinctive expertise in

supporting clients' transition

to sustainability

Wealth Management

  • Branchification Neuflize finalised, simplifying our organization
  • Low threshold Impact fund mandate brings impact investment to broad client group
  • ESG + impact investments now 45% of our clients asset volume

Future proof bank

Enhance client service,

compliance and

efficiency

Corporate Banking

  • Investment in ThreatFabric, an Online Fraud Detection solution
  • Innovation Industries investment as 1st climate related fund investment
  • Winddown CB non-core largely completed

3

Dutch economy resilient, housing market cooling down

Dutch economy remains resilient 1)

2022

2023e

2024e

Netherlands

GDP (% yoy)

4.5%

0.7%

1.0%

Inflation (indexed % yoy)

11.6%

4.3%

3.4%

Unemployment rate (%)

3.5%

3.7%

4.1%

Government debt (% GDP)

51%

50%

50%

Eurozone

GDP (% yoy)

3.5%

0.2%

0.8%

Inflation (indexed % yoy)

8.4%

4.9%

2.1%

Unemployment rate (%)

6.7%

7.0%

7.3%

Government debt (% GDP)

93%

93%

93%

Stabilisation latest figures of some economic indicators

NL consumer spending (lhs)

NL consumer confidence (rhs)

20%

NL adjusted PMI (see footnote)

70

10%

35

0%

NA 2)

0

-10%

-35

-20%

-70

2020

2021

2022

2023

Dutch bankruptcies still historically low 2)

  • per quarter businesses & institutions 2,500 2,000 1,500 1,000
    500

Small house price corrections and less houses sold 3)

NL houses sold (lhs, #'000)

NL house prices (rhs, 2015=100)

250

225

200

150

150

75

0

100

0

'12

'13

'14

'15

'16

'17

'18

'19

'20

'21

'22

'23

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021

2022

2023e

2024e

  1. Source: ABN AMRO Group Economics forecast of 23 June 2023
  2. Source: Statistics Netherlands (CBS); Consumer spending % change vs previous year (only until April '23), consumer confidence seasonally adjusted

(end of period), adjusted PMI is Nevi NL Manufacturing PMI (end of period) and represents expansion if above 0 and contraction below 0

4

3) ABN AMRO Group Economics forecast 18 July 2023. House prices -5% 2023e and -3% 2024e; transaction volumes -5% 2023e and -2.5% 2024e

Continued strong NII despite temporary decline in treasury result

NII remained strong 1)

EUR m

NII (excl. TLTRO & incidentals)

1,266

1,232

1,314

1,504

1,620

1,604

Q2 deposit margins improved, competition main driver

for saving deposit margins going forward

Savings rates have increased in May, June and again

in August by 25bps to now 1.25% 2)

Q2 margins on lending products holding up as pricing

catching up with higher rates

Treasury result expected to recover 3) and remains

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

2022

2023

sensitive to higher interest rates going forward

1)

Excluding TLTRO in 2022 (Q1 & Q3: 44m, Q2: 41m, Q4: 60m) and incidental in 2022 (Q3: -82m) and 2023 (Q2: 18m)

2)

Savings coupon increased from 0 to 25bps on December 1, 2022; to 50bps on March 1, 2023; to 75bps on May 1, 2023 and to 100bps on June 1, 2023

5

3)

Delta in treasury result is c.-50m vs Q1

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

ABN Amro Bank NV published this content on 09 August 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 August 2023 08:00:03 UTC.