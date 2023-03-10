Advanced search
    ABN   NL0011540547

ABN AMRO BANK N.V.

(ABN)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Amsterdam  -  11:37:29 2023-03-10 am EST
16.04 EUR   -2.73%
03:15pAbn Amro Bank N : Jaarlijkse Financiële verslaggeving
PU
02:01aProgress on ABN AMRO share buyback programme 3 March – 9 March 2023
GL
03/08Global markets live: Intel, Darktrace, Salesforce, Boeing, WeWork...
MS
ABN AMRO Bank N : Jaarlijkse Financiële verslaggeving

03/10/2023 | 03:15pm EST
ABN AMRO Bank N.V., Jaarlijkse Financiële verslaggeving
ABN AMRO Bank N.V., Jaarlijkse Financiële verslaggeving

Below you will find information from the register financial reporting. The information has been provided by the organisation.

Filing date10 mar 2023
Issuing institutionABN AMRO Bank N.V.
Reporting year2022
Document
Type of document Document
Type of documentJaarlijkse Financiële verslaggeving Document69201.zip

Date last update: 10 March 2023

Attachments

Disclaimer

ABN Amro Bank NV published this content on 10 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 March 2023 20:14:22 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Analyst Recommendations on ABN AMRO BANK N.V.
Financials
Sales 2022 7 538 M 8 040 M 8 040 M
Net income 2022 1 346 M 1 436 M 1 436 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 10,9x
Yield 2022 4,64%
Capitalization 14 125 M 15 065 M 15 065 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,87x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,75x
Nbr of Employees 20 038
Free-Float 49,1%
Chart ABN AMRO BANK N.V.
Duration : Period :
ABN AMRO Bank N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends ABN AMRO BANK N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 16,49 €
Average target price 17,55 €
Spread / Average Target 6,43%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Robert Swaak Chairman-Executive Board & Chief Executive Officer
Lars Kramer Chief Financial Officer
Tom de Swaan Chief Financial Officer & Chief Risk Officer
Carsten Bittner Chief Innovation & Technology Officer
Arjen Dorland Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ABN AMRO BANK N.V.27.54%15 428
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.2.76%383 637
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-7.79%244 437
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED1.99%214 907
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION1.23%159 633
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY6.18%156 042