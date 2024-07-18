Loan for Green Gas
News article
15:2016 July 2024
Sustainability
ABN AMRO has played a crucial role in providing a green loan of €120 million to SFP Group.

The financing, which was provided in collaboration with ING and Zencap Asset Management, is intended for the construction of two large-scale biomethane plants in the Netherlands. Because of these plants SFP Group can produce approximately 800 GWh of biomethane annually, enough to supply green gas to more than 50,000 households.

Mark van Zon, Director of Project & Infrastructure Finance at ABN AMRO, emphasizes:"We are proud to support SFP Group in this groundbreaking project, which aligns with our ongoing commitment to the energy transition in the Netherlands."

This initiative underscores ABN AMRO's dedication to sustainable financing and promoting renewable energy sources.

Author
Marieke Ziedses des Plantes
Sr. Press Officer ABN AMRO
