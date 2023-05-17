ABN AMRO Bank N : May 2023 Convocation notice - AGM (English)

Attendance

ABN AMRO Bank N.V. (ABN AMRO) invites its shareholders and depositary receipt holders for its Extraordinary General Meeting (Extraordinary General Meeting), to be held on Thursday, 29 June 2023 at 12:15 CET at ABN AMRO's head office, Gustav Mahlerlaan 10, 1082 PP Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

As a shareholder or depositary receipt holder, you can attend and vote during the Extraordinary General Meeting in person or you can exercise your voting rights by providing an electronic proxy or a proxy in writing. For further information and instructions please refer to the section 'Additional information' on page

8. This Extraordinary General Meeting will be held in person. This is a different format compared to previous general meetings that where held in an hybrid manner, with the option to also attend the meeting virtually. During this Extraordinary General Meeting, it is not possible to attend the meeting virtually.

Shareholders and depositary receipt holders are invited to the Extraordinary General Meeting to vote on the appointment of Femke de Vries, as a member of the Supervisory Board of ABN AMRO. This is the sole voting item on the agenda of the Extraordinary General Meeting.

The Extraordinary General Meeting will be broadcasted via a live webcast in both Dutch and English on ABN AMRO's website at www.abnamro.com/generalmeetingand a recording will be available for viewing after the meeting. The meeting documents are available on this website as well.

18 May 2023

