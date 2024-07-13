ABN AMRO Bank NV
ABN AMRO Bank NV

Below you will find information from the register issued capital. The information has been provided by the organisation.

Date of transaction12 jul 2024
Issuing institutionABN AMRO Bank NV
Chamber of Commerce34334259
Place of residenceAmsterdam
Total capital allocation
Month Total placed capital Total votes
Month Total placed capital833.048.566,00 EUR Total votes833.048.566,00
Previous notification
Type stock ISIN Nominal value Total placed Votes per stock Number certified
Type stockGewoon aandeel ISINNL0011540547 Disclosure1,00 Previous notification865.575.379 Total votes1,00 Nominal value506.115.567
New notification
Type stock ISIN Nominal value Total placed Votes per stock Number certified
DisclosureGewoon aandeel Type stockNL0011540547 ISIN1,00 Nominal value833.048.566 Total placed1,00 Votes per stock486.599.479

Date last update: 13 July 2024

ABN Amro Bank NV published this content on 12 July 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 July 2024 22:05:06 UTC.