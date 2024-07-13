Below you will find information from the register issued capital. The information has been provided by the organisation.
|Month
|Total placed capital
|Total votes
|Month
|Total placed capital833.048.566,00 EUR
|Total votes833.048.566,00
|Type stock
|ISIN
|Nominal value
|Total placed
|Votes per stock
|Number certified
|Type stockGewoon aandeel
|ISINNL0011540547
|Disclosure1,00
|Previous notification865.575.379
|Total votes1,00
|Nominal value506.115.567
|Type stock
|ISIN
|Nominal value
|Total placed
|Votes per stock
|Number certified
|DisclosureGewoon aandeel
|Type stockNL0011540547
|ISIN1,00
|Nominal value833.048.566
|Total placed1,00
|Votes per stock486.599.479
Date last update: 13 July 2024
Attachments
- Original Link
- Permalink
Disclaimer
ABN Amro Bank NV published this content on 12 July 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 July 2024 22:05:06 UTC.