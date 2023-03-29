ABN AMRO Bank N : NV - NV - Amsterdam

ABN AMRO Bank NV - ABN AMRO Bank NV - Amsterdam
Below you will find information from the register substantial holdings and gross short positions. The information has been provided by the organisation.
Date of transaction28 mar 2023
Person obliged to notifyABN AMRO Bank NV
Issuing institutionABN AMRO Bank NV
Registration Chamber of Commerce34334259
Place of residenceAmsterdam
Distribution in numbers
Type of share
Number of shares
Number of voting rights
Capital interest
Voting rights
Manner of disposal
Settlement
Type of shareCertificaat van aandeel
Number of shares26.970.995,00
Number of voting rights0,00
Capital interestReëel
Voting rightsPotentieel
Manner of disposalRechtstreeks
SettlementIn contanten
Distribution in percentages
Type
Total holding
Directly real
Directly potential
Indirectly real
Indirectly potential
TypeKapitaalbelang
Total holding3,01 %
Directly real3,01 %
Directly potential0,00 %
Indirectly real0,00 %
Indirectly potential0,00 %
TypeStemrecht
Total holding0,00 %
Directly real0,00 %
Directly potential0,00 %
Indirectly real0,00 %
Indirectly potential0,00 %
Date last update: 29 March 2023
Disclaimer
