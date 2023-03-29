Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Netherlands
  4. Euronext Amsterdam
  5. ABN AMRO Bank N.V.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ABN   NL0011540547

ABN AMRO BANK N.V.

(ABN)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Amsterdam  -  11:36:01 2023-03-29 am EDT
14.59 EUR   +0.41%
03:15pAbn Amro Bank N : NV - NV - Amsterdam
PU
03/24Progress on ABN AMRO share buyback programme 17 March – 23 March 2023
GL
03/24Progress on ABN AMRO share buyback programme 17 March – 23 March 2023
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

ABN AMRO Bank N : NV - NV - Amsterdam

03/29/2023 | 03:15pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
ABN AMRO Bank NV - ABN AMRO Bank NV - Amsterdam
ABN AMRO Bank NV - ABN AMRO Bank NV - Amsterdam

Below you will find information from the register substantial holdings and gross short positions. The information has been provided by the organisation.

Date of transaction28 mar 2023
Person obliged to notifyABN AMRO Bank NV
Issuing institutionABN AMRO Bank NV
Registration Chamber of Commerce34334259
Place of residenceAmsterdam
Distribution in numbers
Type of share Number of shares Number of voting rights Capital interest Voting rights Manner of disposal Settlement
Type of shareCertificaat van aandeel Number of shares26.970.995,00 Number of voting rights0,00 Capital interestReëel Voting rightsPotentieel Manner of disposalRechtstreeks SettlementIn contanten
Distribution in percentages
Type Total holding Directly real Directly potential Indirectly real Indirectly potential
TypeKapitaalbelang Total holding3,01 % Directly real3,01 % Directly potential0,00 % Indirectly real0,00 % Indirectly potential0,00 %
TypeStemrecht Total holding0,00 % Directly real0,00 % Directly potential0,00 % Indirectly real0,00 % Indirectly potential0,00 %

Date last update: 29 March 2023

Attachments

Disclaimer

ABN Amro Bank NV published this content on 28 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 March 2023 19:14:14 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about ABN AMRO BANK N.V.
03:15pAbn Amro Bank N : NV - NV - Amsterdam
PU
03/24Progress on ABN AMRO share buyback programme 17 March – 23 March 2023
GL
03/24Progress on ABN AMRO share buyback programme 17 March – 23 March 2023
GL
03/17Abn Amro Bank N : Supplement to the RD and various base prospectuses ABN AMRO Bank N.V.
PU
03/17Documents show BNP approached Dutch state to buy ABN last Summer -media
RE
03/17Progress on ABN AMRO share buyback programme 10 March – 16 March 2023
GL
03/17Progress on ABN AMRO share buyback programme 10 March – 16 March 2023
GL
03/16Europe Bank Shares Rebound After Credit Suisse Liquidity Boost
DJ
03/14Abn Amro Bank N : SASB Content Index 2022
PU
03/10Abn Amro Bank N : Jaarlijkse Financiële verslaggeving
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ABN AMRO BANK N.V.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 8 214 M 8 906 M 8 906 M
Net income 2023 1 547 M 1 677 M 1 677 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 8,29x
Yield 2023 6,37%
Capitalization 12 732 M 13 792 M 13 804 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,55x
Capi. / Sales 2024 1,51x
Nbr of Employees 20 038
Free-Float 49,1%
Chart ABN AMRO BANK N.V.
Duration : Period :
ABN AMRO Bank N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ABN AMRO BANK N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 14,53 €
Average target price 18,19 €
Spread / Average Target 25,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Robert Swaak Chairman-Executive Board & Chief Executive Officer
Lars Kramer Chief Financial Officer
Tom de Swaan Chief Financial Officer & Chief Risk Officer
Carsten Bittner Chief Innovation & Technology Officer
Arjen Dorland Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ABN AMRO BANK N.V.12.38%13 748
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-4.18%379 340
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-15.10%224 940
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED5.22%222 851
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION3.27%162 968
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-9.25%140 432
Secure and increase the performance of your investments with our team of experts at your side.
Securing my Investments
fermer