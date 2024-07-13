ABN AMRO Bank NV - ABN AMRO Bank NV - Amsterdam
ABN AMRO Bank NV - ABN AMRO Bank NV - Amsterdam

Below you will find information from the register substantial holdings and gross short positions. The information has been provided by the organisation.

Date of transaction12 jul 2024
Person obliged to notifyABN AMRO Bank NV
Issuing institutionABN AMRO Bank NV
Registration Chamber of Commerce34334259
Place of residenceAmsterdam
Previous result
Next result
Distribution in numbers
Type of share Number of shares Number of voting rights Capital interest Voting rights Manner of disposal Settlement
Type of shareCertificaat van aandeel Number of shares0,00 Number of voting rights0,00 Capital interestReëel Voting rightsPotentieel Manner of disposalRechtstreeks SettlementIn contanten

Date last update: 13 July 2024

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

ABN Amro Bank NV published this content on 12 July 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 July 2024 22:05:06 UTC.