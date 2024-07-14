Today, ABN AMRO cancelled 32,526,813 ordinary shares following completion of the EUR 500 million share buyback programme on 6 May 2024.
The decision by the Executive Board to cancel these ordinary shares is in line with the intention to reduce capital as stated in the announcement of the share buyback programme on 14 February 2024.
The cancellation brings the total number of outstanding ordinary shares in ABN AMRO's share capital to 833,048,566 with a nominal value of EUR 1.00 each. The total number of outstanding depositary receipts amounts to 486,599,479.
