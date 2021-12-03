ABN AMRO Bank N : Outcome of EU-wide Transparency Exercise 2021

ABN AMRO notes the announcements made by the European Banking Authority regarding the information of the 2021 EU-wide Transparency Exercise. The data set includes data on the capital position, risk exposure amounts, sovereign exposures and asset quality.

Background 2021 EU-wide Transparency Exercise

This disclosure provides the public with a tool to access data on the EU banking system and includes nearly two million data points for about 120 banks. The Transparency Exercise is an important component of the EBA's responsibility to monitor risks and vulnerabilities and foster market discipline. The Transparency Exercise is exclusively based on supervisory reporting data. The templates were centrally compiled by the EBA and sent afterwards for verification by banks and supervisors.