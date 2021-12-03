Log in
ABN AMRO Bank N : Outcome of EU-wide Transparency Exercise 2021

12/03/2021 | 12:32pm EST
Outcome of EU-wide Transparency Exercise 2021
Press release
3 December 2021
ABN AMRO
Share

ABN AMRO notes the announcements made by the European Banking Authority regarding the information of the 2021 EU-wide Transparency Exercise. The data set includes data on the capital position, risk exposure amounts, sovereign exposures and asset quality.

The outcome of the exercise related to ABN AMRO can be found on the

.
Background 2021 EU-wide Transparency Exercise

This disclosure provides the public with a tool to access data on the EU banking system and includes nearly two million data points for about 120 banks. The Transparency Exercise is an important component of the EBA's responsibility to monitor risks and vulnerabilities and foster market discipline. The Transparency Exercise is exclusively based on supervisory reporting data. The templates were centrally compiled by the EBA and sent afterwards for verification by banks and supervisors.

Author
Jarco de Swart
Senior Press Officer Strategy, Corporate Affairs, Finance & Risk
jarco.de.swart@nl.abnamro.com
+31 (0)20 628 2160

Disclaimer

ABN Amro Bank NV published this content on 03 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 December 2021 17:31:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
