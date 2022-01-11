Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Netherlands
  4. Euronext Amsterdam
  5. ABN AMRO Bank N.V.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ABN   NL0011540547

ABN AMRO BANK N.V.

(ABN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

ABN AMRO Bank N : Payday offers unique solution for paying flexi-workers instantly

01/11/2022 | 06:08am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
ABN AMRO's Payday offers unique solution for paying flexi-workers instantly
News article
11 January 2022
ABN AMRO
Share

Read the full article

. (Dutch only)

Disclaimer

ABN Amro Bank NV published this content on 11 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 January 2022 11:07:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about ABN AMRO BANK N.V.
06:08aABN AMRO BANK N : Payday offers unique solution for paying flexi-workers instantly
PU
03:33aABN AMRO Bank Raises Provision For Excess Interest Compensation to $386 Million
MT
02:18aABN AMRO BANK N : Sustainable Impact Fund invests in INNAX
PU
01:48aABN AMRO BANK N : Update on ABN AMRO compensation scheme for revolving consumer credit
PU
01/07ABN AMRO Bank's Chief Innovation & Technology Officer Plans May Exit
MT
01/07ABN AMRO Bank N.V. Announces Resignation of Christian Bornfeld as Chief Innovation & Te..
CI
01/06ABN AMRO BANK N : convenes extraordinary general meeting
PU
2021SANDRA PHLIPPEN : "A world of unprecedented volatility and uncertainties"
PU
2021Victory Group and G&S Vastgoed B.V. completed the acquisition of Gustav Mahler Building..
CI
2021ABN AMRO BANK N : Business clients can increasingly customise their digital banking
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ABN AMRO BANK N.V.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 7 354 M 8 340 M 8 340 M
Net income 2021 1 059 M 1 201 M 1 201 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 13,3x
Yield 2021 6,30%
Capitalization 13 196 M 14 946 M 14 965 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,79x
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,81x
Nbr of Employees 19 700
Free-Float 46,9%
Chart ABN AMRO BANK N.V.
Duration : Period :
ABN AMRO Bank N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ABN AMRO BANK N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 14,04 €
Average target price 14,66 €
Spread / Average Target 4,40%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Robert Swaak Chairman-Executive Board & Chief Executive Officer
Lars Kramer Chief Financial Officer
Tom de Swaan Chairman-Supervisory Board
Christian Bornfeld Chief Innovation & Technology Officer
J. S. Tjalling Tiemstra Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ABN AMRO BANK N.V.8.69%14 946
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.5.56%494 475
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION9.98%400 447
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED5.45%252 513
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY15.36%220 693
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.1.07%196 201