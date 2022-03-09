ABN AMRO Bank N : Pillar 3 Report 2021

About this report

Welcome to ABN AMRO's 2021 Pillar 3 Report.

The purpose of this report is to provide information about ABN AMRO's regulatory capital adequacy, risk exposure and risk management.

Our annual reporting suite

Every year we publish our annual reporting suite, combining relevant annual disclosures on our performance of the year and other topics. Our Integrated Annual Report is our primary statutory and regulatory reporting disclosure. In addition, we publish other reports, including the bank's Impact Report, Pillar 3 Report and Human Rights Update.

Though published as part of our annual reporting suite, all reports (including this Pillar 3 Report) have their own individual purpose and should be read stand-alone. Content in this report may draw on the Integrated Annual Report, but should not be seen as a substitute for it.

Notes to the reader

This Pillar 3 Report provides the consolidated disclosures of ABN AMRO Bank N.V. required by Capital Requirements Regulation (EU) No 575/2013 on prudential requirements for credit institutions and investment firms (Part Eight) and the final draft Implementing Technical Standards (ITS) on public disclosures by institutions of the information referred to in Titles II and

of Part Eight of Regulation (EU) No 575/2013. The Pillar 3 Report 2021 includes all the required disclosures, which have been prepared in accordance with the above-mentioned regulations.

Presentation of information

This report is presented in euros (EUR), which is ABN AMRO's functional and presentation currency, rounded to the nearest million (unless otherwise stated). Certain figures in this report may not tally exactly due to rounding. Furthermore, certain percentages in this document have been calculated using rounded figures. The capital figures in the Pillar 3 Report are based on CRR phased-in figures. The figures presented in this document are not required to be, nor have they been, audited or reviewed by our external auditor. This report uses the terms 'Risk-weighted assets (RWA)' and 'Risk-weighted exposure amount (RWEA)' interchangeably. Similarly, this report uses the terms 'banking book' and 'non-trading book' interchangeably.

Waiver policy (omitting templates and tables)

In accordance with Article 432 of the CRR, ABN AMRO may omit one or more of the required disclosures where the information provided by those disclosures is not regarded as material or is not applicable to its operations. Information in disclosures shall be regarded as material where its omission or misstatement could change or influence the assessment or decision of a user of that information relying on it for the purpose of making economic decisions.

ABN AMRO shall, in accordance with Article 432 of the CRR, explain the reasons for omitting any information required in the templates and tables included in the final draft ITS.

The following templates have been identified as not applicable to ABN AMRO and are therefore not included in this report:

EU INS1 - Insurance participations and EU INS2 - Financial conglomerates information on own funds and capital adequacy ratio are not applicable as we do not apply the option provided for in CRR Article 49.1 of not deducting investments in insurance subsidiaries from regulatory capital. Instead, we record investments in insurance subsidiaries

under significant investments in accordance with CRR Article 48.

This ITS applies a 5% NPE ratio threshold. ABN AMRO is below this 5% threshold and for that reason parts of and/or

complete tables for EU CR2a, EU CQ2, EU CQ4, EU CQ5, EU CQ6 and EU CQ8 are not applicable.