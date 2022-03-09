Log in
    ABN   NL0011540547

ABN AMRO BANK N.V.

(ABN)
Cours en temps réel.  Real-time Euronext Amsterdam  -  03/22 11:35:17 am
10.13 EUR   +4.68%
02:21aABN AMRO BANK N : publishes 2021 Integrated Annual Report and additional disclosures
PU
02:11aABN AMRO BANK N : Pillar 3 Report 2021
PU
02:11aABN AMRO BANK N : Impact Report 2021
PU
ABN AMRO Bank N : Pillar 3 Report 2021

03/09/2022 | 02:11am EST
ABN AMRO Bank N.V.

Pillar 3 Report 2021

ABN AMRO Pillar 3 report 2021

Table of contents

Notes to the reader

4

Key metrics and overview of RWEA

6

EU OV1 - Overview of risk-weighted exposure amounts

6

EU KM1 - Key metrics template

7

EU OVC - ICAAP information

8

Risk management objectives and policies

9

EU OVA - Institution risk management approach

9

EU OVB - Information on governance arrangements

9

Scope of application

22

EU LI1 - Differences between the accounting scope and the scope of prudential consolidation and mapping of financial statement categories with regulatory

risk categories

22

EU LI2 - Main sources of differences between regulatory exposure amounts and carrying values in financial statements

24

EU LI3 - Outline of the differences in the scopes of consolidation (entity by entity)

25

EU LIA - Explanations of differences between accounting and regulatory exposure amounts

27

EU LIB - Other qualitative information on the scope of application

27

EU PV1 - Prudent valuation adjustments (PVA)

28

Own funds

29

EU CC1 - Composition of regulatory own funds

30

EU CC2 - Reconciliation of regulatory own funds to balance sheet in the audited financial statements

33

EU CCA - Main features of regulatory own funds instruments and eligible liabilities instruments

34

Countercyclical capital buffer

40

EU CCyB1 - Geographical distribution of credit exposures relevant for the calculation of the countercyclical capital buffer

40

EU CCyB2 - Amount of institution-specific countercyclical capital buffer

43

Leverage ratio

44

EU LR1 - LRSum - Summary reconciliation of accounting assets and leverage ratio exposures

44

EU LR3 - LRSpl -Split-up of on-balance sheet exposures (excluding derivatives, SFTs and exempted exposures)

44

EU LR2 - LRCom - Leverage ratio common disclosure

45

EU LRA - Disclosure of LR qualitative information

47

Liquidity requirements

48

EU LIQA - Liquidity risk management

48

EU LIQ1 - Quantitative information of LCR

50

EU LIQB - Qualitative information on LCR, which complements template EU LIQ1

50

EU LIQ2 - Net Stable Funding Ratio

52

ABN AMRO Pillar 3 report 2021

Credit risk

54

Credit risk quality

54

EU CRA - General qualitative information about credit risk

54

EU CRB - Additional disclosure related to the credit quality of assets

56

EU CR1 - Performing and non-performing exposures and related provisions

63

EU CR1-A - Maturity of exposures

68

EU CR2 - Changes in the stock of non-performing loans and advances

69

EU CQ1 - Credit quality of forborne exposures

70

EU CQ3 - Credit quality of performing and non-performing exposures by past due days

72

EU CQ4 - Quality of non-performing exposures by geography

76

EU CQ5 - Credit quality of loans and advances to non-financial corporations by industry

78

EU CQ7 - Collateral obtained by taking possession and execution processes

79

Use of credit risk mitigation techniques

80

EU CRC - Qualitative disclosure requirements related to CRM techniques

80

EU CR3 - CRM techniques overview: Disclosure of the use of CRM techniques

82

Use of the standardised approach

83

EU CRD - Qualitative disclosure requirements related to standardised approach

83

EU CR4 - Standardised approach - Credit risk exposure and CRM effects

84

EU CR5 - Standardised approach

86

Use of the IRB approach to credit risk

89

EU CRE - Qualitative disclosure requirements related to IRB approach

89

EU CR6 - IRB approach - Credit risk exposures by exposure class and PD range

90

EU CR6-A - Scope of the use of IRB and SA approaches

100

EU CR7-A - IRB approach - Disclosure of the extent of the use of CRM techniques

100

EU CR8 - RWEA flow statements of credit risk exposures under the IRB approach

103

EU CR9 - IRB approach - Back-testing of PD per exposure class (fixed PD scale)

103

Specialised lending

108

EU CR10.5 - Equity exposures under the simple risk-weighted approach

108

Counterparty credit risk

108

EU CCRA - Qualitative disclosure related to counterparty credit risk (CCR)

108

EU CCR1 - Analysis of CCR exposure by approach

110

EU CCR2 - Transactions subject to own funds requirements for CVA risk

111

EU CCR3 - Standardised approach - CCR exposures by regulatory exposure class and risk weights

111

EU CCR4 - IRB approach - CCR exposures by exposure class and PD scale

113

EU CCR5 - Composition of collateral for exposures to CCR

118

EU CCR6 - Credit derivatives exposures

119

EU CCR8 - Exposures to CCPs

119

Exposure to securitisation positions

120

EU SECA - Qualitative disclosure requirements related to securitisation exposures

120

EU SEC1 - Securitisation exposures in the non-trading book

121

EU SEC4 - Securitisation exposures in the non-trading book and associated regulatory capital requirements - institution acting as investor

124

EU SEC5 - Exposures securitised by the institution - Exposures in default and specific credit risk adjustments

126

ABN AMRO Pillar 3 report 2021

Market risk

128

EU MRA - Qualitative disclosure requirements related to market risk

128

EU MR1 - Market risk under the standardised approach

130

EU MRB - Qualitative disclosure requirements for institutions using the Internal Market Risk Models

130

EU MR2-A - Market risk under the Internal Market Approach (IMA)

132

EU MR2-B - RWEA flow statements of market risk exposures under the IMA

132

EU MR3 - IMA values for trading portfolios

133

EU MR4 - Comparison of VaR estimates with gains/losses

133

EU IRRBBA - Qualitative information on interest rate risk of non-trading book activities

134

EU IRRBB1 - Interest rate risks of non-trading book activities

135

Operational risk

136

EU ORA - Qualitative information on operational risk

136

EU OR1 - Operational risk own funds requirements and risk-weighted exposure amounts

138

Remuneration policy

139

EU REMA - Remuneration policy

139

EU REM1 - Remuneration awarded for the financial year

149

EU REM2 - Special payments to staff whose professional activities have a material impact on institutions' risk -profile (identified staff)

150

EU REM3 - Deferred remuneration

151

EU REM4 - Remuneration of EUR 1 million or more per year

153

EU REM5 - Information on remuneration of staff whose professional activities have a material impact on institutions' risk profile (identified staff)

153

Encumbered and unencumbered assets

154

EU AE1 - Encumbered and unencumbered assets

154

EU AE2 - Collateral received and own debt securities issued

155

EU AE3 - Sources of encumbrance

155

EU AE4 - Accompanying narrative information

156

Covid-19-related disclosures

157

EBA/GL/2020/02 Template 1 - Information on loans and advances subject to legislative and non-legislative moratoria

157

EBA/GL/2020/02 Template 2 - Breakdown of loans and advances subject to legislative and non-legislative moratoria by residual maturity of moratoria

160

EBA/GL/2020/02 Template 3 - Information on newly originated loans and advances provided under newly applicable public guarantee schemes introduced

in response to Covid-19 crisis

161

Disclaimer & cautionary statements

162

ABN AMRO Pillar 3 report 2021

4

About this report

Welcome to ABN AMRO's 2021 Pillar 3 Report.

The purpose of this report is to provide information about ABN AMRO's regulatory capital adequacy, risk exposure and risk management.

Our annual reporting suite

Every year we publish our annual reporting suite, combining relevant annual disclosures on our performance of the year and other topics. Our Integrated Annual Report is our primary statutory and regulatory reporting disclosure. In addition, we publish other reports, including the bank's Impact Report, Pillar 3 Report and Human Rights Update.

Though published as part of our annual reporting suite, all reports (including this Pillar 3 Report) have their own individual purpose and should be read stand-alone. Content in this report may draw on the Integrated Annual Report, but should not be seen as a substitute for it.

Notes to the reader

This Pillar 3 Report provides the consolidated disclosures of ABN AMRO Bank N.V. required by Capital Requirements Regulation (EU) No 575/2013 on prudential requirements for credit institutions and investment firms (Part Eight) and the final draft Implementing Technical Standards (ITS) on public disclosures by institutions of the information referred to in Titles II and

  1. of Part Eight of Regulation (EU) No 575/2013. The Pillar 3 Report 2021 includes all the required disclosures, which have been prepared in accordance with the above-mentioned regulations.

Presentation of information

This report is presented in euros (EUR), which is ABN AMRO's functional and presentation currency, rounded to the nearest million (unless otherwise stated). Certain figures in this report may not tally exactly due to rounding. Furthermore, certain percentages in this document have been calculated using rounded figures. The capital figures in the Pillar 3 Report are based on CRR phased-in figures. The figures presented in this document are not required to be, nor have they been, audited or reviewed by our external auditor. This report uses the terms 'Risk-weighted assets (RWA)' and 'Risk-weighted exposure amount (RWEA)' interchangeably. Similarly, this report uses the terms 'banking book' and 'non-trading book' interchangeably.

Waiver policy (omitting templates and tables)

In accordance with Article 432 of the CRR, ABN AMRO may omit one or more of the required disclosures where the information provided by those disclosures is not regarded as material or is not applicable to its operations. Information in disclosures shall be regarded as material where its omission or misstatement could change or influence the assessment or decision of a user of that information relying on it for the purpose of making economic decisions.

ABN AMRO shall, in accordance with Article 432 of the CRR, explain the reasons for omitting any information required in the templates and tables included in the final draft ITS.

The following templates have been identified as not applicable to ABN AMRO and are therefore not included in this report:

  1. EU INS1 - Insurance participations and EU INS2 - Financial conglomerates information on own funds and capital adequacy ratio are not applicable as we do not apply the option provided for in CRR Article 49.1 of not deducting investments in insurance subsidiaries from regulatory capital. Instead, we record investments in insurance subsidiaries

under significant investments in accordance with CRR Article 48.

  1. This ITS applies a 5% NPE ratio threshold. ABN AMRO is below this 5% threshold and for that reason parts of and/or

complete tables for EU CR2a, EU CQ2, EU CQ4, EU CQ5, EU CQ6 and EU CQ8 are not applicable.

  1. EU CR6 - IRB approach - Credit risk exposures by exposure class and PD range: The template for F-IRBapproach is not applicable because ABN AMRO currently does not apply F-IRBto credit risk exposures. Similarly, the F-IRBapproach is not applicable for template EU CR7-A - IRB approach - Disclosure of the extent of the use of CRM techniques.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

ABN Amro Bank NV published this content on 09 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 March 2022 07:10:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
