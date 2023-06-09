Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Netherlands
  4. Euronext Amsterdam
  5. ABN AMRO Bank N.V.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ABN   NL0011540547

ABN AMRO BANK N.V.

(ABN)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Amsterdam  -  11:35:26 2023-06-09 am EDT
13.65 EUR   -0.98%
03:20pAbn Amro Bank N : Registration Document ABN AMRO Bank N.V.
PU
03:20pAbn Amro Bank N : Supplement to various base prospectuses ABN AMRO Bank N.V.
PU
03:18pAbn Amro Bank N : Program for the Issuance of Senior Preferred/Senior Non-Preferred/Subordinated Medium Term Notes ABN AMRO Bank N.V.
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

ABN AMRO Bank N : Program for the Issuance of Senior Preferred/Senior Non-Preferred/Subordinated Medium Term Notes ABN AMRO Bank N.V.

06/09/2023 | 03:18pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
ABN AMRO Bank N.V. Program for the Issuance of Senior Preferred/Senior Non-Preferred/Subordinated Medium Term Notes
ABN AMRO Bank N.V. Program for the Issuance of Senior Preferred/Senior Non-Preferred/Subordinated Medium Term Notes

Below you will find information from the register approved prospectuses. The information has been provided by the organisation.

Date approval09 jun 2023
Issuing institutionABN AMRO Bank N.V.
DescriptionProgram for the Issuance of Senior Preferred/Senior Non-Preferred/Subordinated Medium Term Notes
FiletypeVerrichtingennota zonder samenvatting
Date of entrance09 jun 2023
Prospectus
Prospectus
Prospectus100979.zip

Date last update: 09 June 2023

Attachments

Disclaimer

ABN Amro Bank NV published this content on 09 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 June 2023 19:17:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about ABN AMRO BANK N.V.
03:20pAbn Amro Bank N : Registration Document ABN AMRO Bank N.V.
PU
03:20pAbn Amro Bank N : Supplement to various base prospectuses ABN AMRO Bank N.V.
PU
03:18pAbn Amro Bank N : Program for the Issuance of Senior Preferred/Senior Non-Preferred/Subord..
PU
06/01Abn Amro Bank N : Sustainable Finance, Investment & Advisory figures 2022
PU
05/26ABN Amro : Opinion change, from Reduce to Buy
Alphavalue
05/26Abn Amro Bank N : Transition Loan encourages SMEs to take steps towards sustainability
PU
05/24Abn Amro Bank N : to raise savings rates on 1 June 2023
PU
05/17Abn Amro Bank N : May 2023 Convocation notice - AGM (English)
PU
05/17Abn Amro Bank N : Shortened CV Femke de Vries
PU
05/17Abn Amro Bank N : Voting form 29 June 2023 EGM (English)
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ABN AMRO BANK N.V.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 8 498 M 9 140 M 9 140 M
Net income 2023 1 987 M 2 137 M 2 137 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 6,84x
Yield 2023 7,63%
Capitalization 11 811 M 12 702 M 12 702 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,39x
Capi. / Sales 2024 1,38x
Nbr of Employees 20 142
Free-Float 50,8%
Chart ABN AMRO BANK N.V.
Duration : Period :
ABN AMRO Bank N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ABN AMRO BANK N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 13,78 €
Average target price 18,23 €
Spread / Average Target 32,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Robert Swaak Chairman-Executive Board & Chief Executive Officer
Ferdinand Vaandrager Chief Financial Officer
Tom de Swaan Chief Financial Officer & Chief Risk Officer
Carsten Bittner Chief Innovation & Technology Officer
Arjen Dorland Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ABN AMRO BANK N.V.6.62%12 852
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.4.91%411 254
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED7.96%241 057
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-11.75%232 938
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION5.11%166 670
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY2.62%158 982
Stock markets for all
100% Free Registration
fermer