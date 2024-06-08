ABN AMRO Bank N.V. is one of the leading Dutch banking groups. Net interest income breakks down by activity as follows: - commercial and retail banking (50.5%); - corporate banking (34.4%); - wealth management (15.1%). At the end of 2023, the group managed EUR 253.4 billion in current deposits and EUR 254.5 billion in current credits. Net interest income breaks down geographically as follows: the Netherlands (90.9%), Europe (6.3%), the United States (1.4%), Asia (0.9%) and other (0.5%).

Sector Banks