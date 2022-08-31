ABN AMRO Bank N : Programme for the Issuance of Medium Term Notes ABN AMRO Bank N.V.
ABN AMRO Bank N.V. Programme for the Issuance of Medium Term Notes
Date approval 31 aug 2022
Issuing institution ABN AMRO Bank N.V.
Description Programme for the Issuance of Medium Term Notes
Filetype Verrichtingennota zonder samenvatting
Date of entrance 31 aug 2022
Prospectus
Date last update: 31 August 2022
Sales 2022
7 466 M
7 519 M
7 519 M
Net income 2022
1 195 M
1 204 M
1 204 M
Net Debt 2022
-
-
-
P/E ratio 2022
7,40x
Yield 2022
6,71%
Capitalization
8 593 M
8 654 M
8 654 M
Capi. / Sales 2022
1,15x
Capi. / Sales 2023
1,16x
Nbr of Employees
20 079
Free-Float
46,9%
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bearish Bearish Bearish
Mean consensus
HOLD
Number of Analysts
20
Last Close Price
9,65 €
Average target price
13,36 €
Spread / Average Target
38,5%
