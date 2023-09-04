ABN AMRO Bank N.V. is one of the leading Dutch banking groups. Net interest income breakks down by activity as follows: - commercial and retail banking (48.5%); - corporate banking (37.8%); - wealth management (13.7%). At the end of 2022, the group managed EUR 255 billion in current deposits and EUR 243.9 billion in current credits. Net interest income breaks down geographically as follows: the Netherlands (91.1%), Europe (6.2%), the United States (1.4%), Asia (0.7%) and other (0.6%).

Sector Banks