About this report

Introduction

This Quarterly Report presents ABN AMRO's results for the second quarter of 2023, the interim report for 2023 and the Condensed consolidated Interim Financial Statements for 2023. The report provides a quarterly business and financial review as well as risk, funding, liquidity and capital disclosures.

Presentation of information

The Condensed consolidated Interim Financial Statements in this report have been prepared in accordance with

IAS 34 Interim Financial Reporting as adopted by the European Union (EU) and have been reviewed by our external auditor. Some disclosures in the Risk, funding & capital section of this report are part of the Condensed consolidated Interim Financial Statements and are labelled as 'Reviewed' in the respective tables or headings.

This report is presented in euros (EUR), which is ABN AMRO's functional and presentation currency, rounded to the nearest million (unless otherwise stated). All annual averages in this report are based on month-end figures. Management does not believe these month-end averages present trends that are materially different from those that would be presented by daily averages. Certain figures in this report may not tally exactly due to rounding. Furthermore, certain percentages in this document have been calculated using rounded figures.

